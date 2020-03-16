Boeing SC workers who can will work from home 'until further notice' due to COVID-19

Boeing Co., the largest private sector employer in Charleston County, announced Monday that all employees who are able to work from home will do so indefinitely due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

The company did not specify what portion of its 7,000 employees in North Charleston will be telecommuting.

Production at the facility off International Blvd., where the company builds its 787 Dreamliner jet, continues, so workers whose jobs require them to be physically present at the plant will continue to report for work in person.

The new policy applies to all Boeing sites, some of which were already starting to ask employees to telecommute prior to the announcement.

Employees at Boeing's North Charleston facility had not been asked to work from home until Monday.

In a statement, the company said it had "enhanced cleaning procedures" in work areas and common spaces. Employees who are able to will work from home are asked to do so "until further notice," according to the statement.

Last week, a Boeing employee who works in Everett, Wash. tested positive for the novel strain of the coronavirus. Coworkers who were in close contact with that individual were asked to self-quarantine and self-monitor.

The company has not reported any other instances of employees testing positive for the virus since then.

In an effort to cut costs as the COVID-19 pandemic ripples through the airline industry, Boeing is also limiting overtime, cutting down on business travel and temporarily freezing hiring.

The cash-preserving measures were announced to employees in an internal memo last Wednesday. By the end of that day, Boeing shares had plummeted 18 percent.

In the memo, CEO David Calhoun described 2020 as a year that will be as challenging "as any in the recent past."