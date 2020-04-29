Boeing, reeling from COVID-19 'body blow,' will cut SC jobs and Dreamliner output

Boeing Co. will reduce its global workforce by 10 percent and cut the output of the 787 jet it makes in South Carolina and on the West Coast in half in response to a dramatic slowdown in air travel that could take five years to play out.

Both measures announced Wednesday come as the aerospace industry struggles to weather the coronavirus health crisis that has drastically reduced demand for commercial planes.

CEO David Calhoun told employees in a letter that the pandemic has dealt a "body blow" to the aviation business.

Boeing reported a first quarter loss of $641 million and a 26 percent drop in revenues.

The aerospace giant employs about 160,000 workers worldwide and 7,000 in South Carolina, making it one of the Lowcountry's largest employers.

Calhoun said during a conference all that the company's commercial production sites in Washington state and South Carolina, as well as services locations spread throughout the country, will "bear the brunt of the adjustments."

While the cuts will amount to 10 percent of the current Boeing workforce, the commercial airplanes and services segments will lose about 15 percent of their employees, Calhoun said. In South Carolina, that's equal to about 1,000 positions, though it's unclear what the exact number will be.

The company has already started to offer voluntary layoffs to offset costs, but this new restructuring phase will most likely require involuntary layoffs, Calhoun said.

"I know this news is a blow during an already challenging time," he said in his letter to workers. "I regret the impact this will have on many of you. I sincerely wish there were some other way."

Demand for airline travel has "fallen off a cliff," Calhoun said. Commercial carriers are expected to lose $314 billion in revenue this year. Current passenger levels are down 95 percent, which the Boeing chief called "remarkable" during an interview on CNBC.

"The ramifications are big," he told the cable business news network.

Boeing's cost-cutting measures — and Calhoun's warnings about the impact on the business — have only escalated as the pandemic has dragged on. Last month, it was a hiring freeze and cutbacks on overtime and business travel.

Then the company suspended its dividend and said Calhoun and board chairman Larry Kellner would forgo pay until the end of the year. Early this month, Calhoun announced the voluntary layoff program.

Now, commercial airplane production is being slashed.

"We will be a smaller company for a while," Calhoun told investors.

The company outlined rate cuts for the wide-body 787 Dreamliner and 777 programs. Both models are built in Everett, Wash., but production of the 787 is also split with Boeing's North Charleston plant.

This marks the third consecutive Boeing earnings report that included a rate cut announcement for the Dreamliner. In October, the company said it would reduce the rate to 12, citing trade tensions with China. Then in January, another cut was announced, from 12 to 10.

Now, the company plans to drop to a rate of 10 per month this year, and seven by early 2022. Boeing will be "continuing to evaluate the rate after that," Calhoun said.

When asked whether the eventual reduction to seven per month could prompt company officials to shutter its 787 production line in Everett, Calhoun said Wednesday that they "haven't made any decisions on the 787 in particular" in regard to the two sites.

He said that both lines would "certainly" be running when output is lowered to 10 Dreamliners per month this year. The reduction to seven by 2022 is still quite a ways away, he said.

"We have plenty of time to figure out exactly the way to go about that in a smart way," Calhoun said. "We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves."

Both the Everett site and the North Charleston plant assemble of the 787, but only Boeing South Carolina builds the jet's newest and longest model, the 787-10.

The North Charleston plant also builds all of the mid- and aft-body sections for every Dreamliner, including those that undergo final assembly in Everett.

In addition to the 787 and 777, Boeing also plans to scale back production of the still-grounded 737 Max.

When production of the Max resumes, the company will gradually build up to a rate of 31 jets per month in 2021, as long as Boeing can secure the necessary approvals from regulators.

The company is still working on returning the troubled Max to the skies following two deadly crashes. Calhoun said Wednesday he feels "confident" the plane will be returned to service in the third quarter.

Despite its flight status, Calhoun described a brighter outlook for the 737 than for its wide-body relatives.

Narrow-body planes will "lead the way to recovery," Calhoun said during Wednesday's earnings call, while demand for wide-bodies like the 787 will be depressed for a longer period because of sustained declines in international hauls.

"The international route structures are going to come back much slower than the domestic ones and, as a result, the (787) suffers for that," Calhoun said.

But Calhoun went on to say that Boeing still feels "good about the airplane," describing the utilization of the Dreamliner in the marketplace now as "amazing."

Just weeks before the coronavirus outbreak escalated worldwide, Boeing netted a critical order for a dozen Dreamliners for Japan's All Nippon Airways. All but one will be the South Carolina-made "Dash 10" version.

The 787 accounted for 29 of the 50 deliveries completed in the first quarter.

As of Wednesday, Boeing's North Charleston plant has been closed for three weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. The company announced this week it would bring workers back early next week, with most returning Sunday or Monday.

Production was shut down at the Washington state factories, too. Those facilities reopened last week, after about three and a half weeks of suspended operations.

Disruptions in the supply chain — a key reason for the temporary closures, in addition to concern for employees' safety — continue to be a challenge as production resumes, Calhoun said.

Brad Zaback, vice president and general manager of the Dreamliner program, said in a statement Monday said the company took the necessary steps to "ensure a steady supply base" for operations to resume in North Charleston.

The workforce reductions and production cuts Boeing announced Wednesday may be the last major adjustments announced for some time.

The measures are meant to carry the company through 2022, Calhoun said. But a possible resurgence of the virus later this year, which some health experts have said is likely, wasn't factored into the plans.

"If there is another spike down the road, that's a different scenario," he said.

Calhoun made it clear Wednesday that the company is still weighing its options about pursuing financial aid from the federal government. Billions of dollars are up for grabs for companies like Boeing that meet the definition of "businesses critical to maintaining national security."

A deadline to apply for the funds is set for Friday.