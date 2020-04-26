Boeing lands its largest plane at Greenville airport with a million masks for Prisma

GREER — As the largest airplane in Boeing’s fleet rumbled down a tarmac at Greenville-Spartanburg Airport on Sunday, the man who orchestrated this ambitious delivery of more than a million surgical ear loop masks was almost speechless.

“You’ll have to forgive me, because I’m a little in awe that this actually worked,” Neil Ferrier, owner of Greenville-based logistics and design firm Discommon, said, the hulking Boeing 747 Dreamlifter at his back.

The supply run from China is the biggest single personal protective equipment delivery made to health care providers by Boeing as part of its national pandemic response.

En route to Prisma Health’s facilities for its universal masking regimen, the 1.3 million masks ensures about a month’s worth of protection for employees, patients and guests. In a nod to Boeing’s Charleston roots, the Medical University of South Carolina will take 100,000 of the 1.3 million masks for their own use.

“The full story of it would probably read like a movie script,” Ferrier said. It took five weeks of phone calls between Discommon, its suppliers, Prisma Health and Boeing to figure out the logistics. “It’s been an astonishing series of events to try and get this to happen.”

But the generosity of one legacy South Carolina firm to another also exposed a supply chain weakness that lawmakers said must be addressed.

“We’re here celebrating a shipment of masks coming from China on a Boeing jet. You talk about a surreal moment,” U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said. “I think I speak for all of us up here, we don’t want to do this again. In the fall, we want the masks made in the United States.”

Gov. Henry McMaster said the partnership will enable more people to stay protected from the coronavirus – a critical step in reopening the state’s economy.

Discommon got involved after Prisma Health officials, who finalized a contract for the masks in late March, ran into delays with the supply chain. The orders were being filled in shipments too small to keep up with the demand.

Ferrier, using his ties to Asia, sourced masks from a supplier in China and then reached out to Boeing for wholesale delivery to Prisma.

“We don’t want to ever have to rely on China or anyone else for our basic health care needs. This pandemic has been a wake up call to America, how much our supply chain on the medical side has gotten out of our control,” Graham said.

The Dreamlifter, a modified 747, is typically used for transport of 787 parts to production plants in North Charleston and Everett, Wash.

Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun in a statement called Sunday’s journey an “historic flight.”

South Carolina’s allocation from the federal stockpile is disbursed across all 46 counties based on population, but that supply is scarce. In late March, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said 155,500 surgical masks were delivered.

“Ensuring regular shipments of these supplies is critical to our ability to continue universal masking across all of our Prisma Health facilities,” said company president and CEO Mark O’Halla.

Crews unloaded the pallets of masks into an airport hangar, where they’ll be spread to health care facilities across the Midlands and Upstate.