BMW's reopening could provide a needed jump-start for SC's economy

BMW restarted some production at its South Carolina plant this week, getting a major pillar of the state economy up again after being shut down since late March by the coronavirus outbreak.

The German automaker recalled one shift of work on the assembly line at the Upstate campus, with added protections into place to protect workers from the possible spread of the coronavirus, the company said in a statement.

“We return to Plant Spartanburg focused on taking care of each other and taking care of our customers," said Knudt Flor, CEO of BMW Manufacturing.

Added protection at the plant includes increased cleanings, changes to seating in common areas for social distancing and face masks for any workers who cannot stay six feet from others during work, according to BMW.

At full capacity, the Spartanburg County plant employs about 11,000 workers and produces more vehicles than any other car plant in BMW's system, up to 1,500 vehicles per day, according to the company. It makes sport-utility vehicles, including the X5, and sporty crossovers such as the X6.

With its nearby suppliers, it forms the state's largest single cluster of business activity, so having it shut down is a substantial blow to the state's economy, University of South Carolina economist Doug Woodward said.

"Really, nothing else in South Carolina comes close to it in manufacturing," Woodward said.

A job engine

More than 30,000 jobs in the state are tied directly to the Greer plant and the nearby companies that supply it with pieces for final assembly, Woodward said. Many of these manufacturing jobs pay well, meaning that if those workers are idled or just decide to rein in their spending during a time of uncertainty, that will ripple through the state's economy, he said.

"It is probably key to South Carolina's recovery," Woodward said.

Manufacturing is a major player in the Upstate, and having plants shut down is a considerable blow to the area's economy, said John Lummus, CEO of the Upstate Alliance , an economic development agency that promotes the manufacturing-intensive northwest corner of South Carolina to businesses.

He expects the sector to come back fairly quickly and for more companies to look for manufacturing options in the Upstate as business moves back toward normal.

"We are the place that makes things," Lummus said.

The revival of manufacturing could help the state as another key sector to the state's economy, tourism, could take longer to get going again. South Carolina tourism might benefit as a destination, however, if consumers decide they want to go on vacation but are leery of flying, said USC's Woodward.

If many travelers decide to drive on vacation this summer rather than fly, South Carolina makes an attractive and more easily reached destination for many Americans, he said.

Supplying BMW

For manufacturing to work, however, BMW has to be able to get the parts it needs. Suppliers are ramping up to keep up with the renewed demand of the Greer plant.

Direct supplier Draxlmaier Group began calling back employees last week to its factory in Duncan, near Greer. The company makes dashboard components such as instrument panels and glove boxes for BMW vehicles. When fully operational, the Upstate plant employs 1,200 workers.

BMW's decision in late March to close resulted in the shutdown of Draxlmaier as well, as a just-in-time supplier to BMW.

"This trickle-down effect impacted pretty much all BMW suppliers," said Draxlmaier plant spokesman Ralph Schwarz.

The company has brought about 350 workers back in its first wave with added safety measures to be observed against the coronavirus.

“About 99 percent of those called back showed up for work Monday morning, very happy to be back," Eggensberger said. "This also showed how eager our employees are to finally get back to work.”

When an automaker and its suppliers start back up amid the coronavirus, there is some additional risk of interruptions, said W. Rocky Newman, a professor of management at the University of Miami in Ohio who studies supply chain issues.

A renewed virus outbreak in a manufacturing plant could pose a risk to production. In the worst case, an interruption of work at one key supplier because of a new occurrence of COVID-19 might force the whole enterprise to close down again for lack of a key part, Newman said.

To stay in operation, BMW and other companies will be working to detect and contain any coronavirus issues before they spread and become a bigger problem that shuts down a plant.

"I think we are going to be able to take care of workplaces," Newman said.

Production drop?

BMW has some direct suppliers such as Draxlmaier that are close to the plant, but the overall supply chain is a long one. As of 2016, the BMW plant had about 135 U.S. suppliers, more than 50 in Mexico and about 200 in the European Union.

In the longer term, companies are likely to be looking to find more supplies domestically because the advantage of looking overseas is diminishing, even setting aside tariffs and the coronavirus, Newman said.

Wages in China for manufacturing rose tenfold between 2000 and 2015, so the difference in labor costs is not as steep as it used to be, he said. Auto companies also expect to be able to change their production plans quickly, which is more difficult if key parts are made a long boat ride away.

"Are we going to see a balancing out? I think we are," Newman said.

Another, less welcome factor could help BMW get started again: it could have fewer cars to make because sales are down drastically during this crisis.

The automaker told investment analysts on Wednesday that it expects demand and profits to be reduced for some time to come as the global economy slows. As coronavirus shutdowns closed national economies, sales worldwide dropped 21 percent in the first quarter of 2020 versus the year before, the company said.

It also revised its range of expectations for its profits in the current year, reducing them from 2 to 4 percent down to zero to 3 percent.