Black-owned restaurants in greater Charleston area taking cautious approach to reopening

With a name like Dave’s Carry-Out, Sandra McCray’s popular downtown Charleston restaurant can hardly be expected to provide indoor seating. And in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s not.

“I’m just waiting until we can get over this virus,” said McCray, who no longer allows customers to use the few indoor tables she set up a few years back for her customers’ convenience. “Right now we’re social distancing.”

Since May 1, when Gov. Henry McMaster announced he was loosening restrictions on on-premise dining, South Carolina restaurant owners have grappled with how to best serve their patrons. Their decisions run the gamut from still-closed kitchens to fully opened dining rooms. But at least in the Charleston area it appears black and white restaurateurs have on balance reached different conclusions about which course to take.

Of all 63 black-owned independent restaurants in greater Charleston which offered indoor seating prior to the mandated closure of dining rooms across the state, 51 have reopened in some capacity. But 37 of those restaurants, or 72 percent of reopened restaurants, are limiting service to takeout.

Among the local institutions which as of Wednesday hadn’t reopened their dining rooms are Bertha’s Kitchen, Martha Lou’s Kitchen, Nigel’s Good Food, Buckshot’s Restaurant, Hannibal’s Kitchen and My Three Sons.

As for other restaurants in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties, a representative sample provides some sense of their reopening inclinations. Of the region’s 63 independent restaurants with the highest Yelp ratings (a group which includes just one black-owned restaurant, Dave’s Carry-Out), 60 are now selling food again.

On-premise dining is available at 50 of those places, or 83 percent of reopened restaurants, with 38 of them offering indoor tables.

Eugene Wade of Port City Seafood in North Charleston suggests the statistics reflect what the restaurants serve, such as the turkey wings at Dave’s or garlic crabs he used to fry. He notes “everybody would always pick up” at markets like his, which has lately discontinued its prepared food service. “African Americans ain’t no different than anybody else,” he said.

But the African American community has been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus. A recent study found black Americans represent 13.4 percent of the U.S. population, but 60 percent of COVID-19 deaths, a discrepancy which researchers have attributed to social conditions and structural racism.

Accordingly, many black business owners are acutely aware of the risks associated with violating social distancing principles.

“I’ve seen a lot of places opening, but I wanted to be safe,” says Dominique Mood, owner of 4:16 Nutrition in Summerville. Mood’s customers traditionally liked to linger to chat, but she’s prepared to adopt stringent rules before restoring indoor seating.

Yvette Calvin of Heavenly Spoon in North Charleston has a similar perspective.

“They’re opening up everything, but we have cases every day, rising, rising, rising,” she said on Wednesday afternoon, hours before the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the state had set a daily coronavirus death record. “I’m not going to open up to the public. This restaurant is me and my family. If one gets it, all of us gets it.”

Still, Calvin added that sticking to takeout hasn’t hurt her business. In fact, sales are up; Calvin suspected a few radio ads may have helped boost her curbside program.

By contrast, takeout-only is becoming a more challenging proposition in downtown Charleston, where dozens of restaurants in proximity are inviting customers to claim an indoor table. Estadio owner Max Kuller on Thursday revealed on Instagram that his Spring Street’s restaurant’s revenue has been halved since April.

“While some of this is clearly due to our peers restarting to-go programs, much of the revenue has definitely been lost to patios and dining rooms and our guests venturing into riskier confines,” he wrote in a post illustrated by a graph of the state’s coronavirus case count.

Kuller continued, “We are honestly baffled that many peers who we hold in high regard are tuning out this science.”

Juice Bar MC in Moncks Corner is relatively new, so owner Nicholas Gourbine doesn’t have a set of figures from last year against which to gauge sales. But he knows it was slow a few weeks ago and is just now starting to pick up.

Yet he hasn’t been tempted to open indoor seating. Gourbine said when he tells customers that he and his employees are still practicing social distancing, they always understand.