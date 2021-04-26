Biden expected to announce updated guidance this week for wearing masks outdoors

President Joe Biden is expected to give an update on the state of the pandemic on April 27, including new guidance regarding wearing masks outdoors.

According to CNN, the president will announce updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about whether vaccinated people need to wear masks while outdoors.

The CDC currently recommends that people wear masks anywhere and anytime they will be around other people, including in public settings, events and gatherings.

Masks are also required on public transportation when traveling into, within and out of the U.S. and in hubs such as airports and train stations.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 362 confirmed, 164 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 479,618 confirmed, 95,897 probable.

Percent positive: 3.7 percent.

New deaths reported: 3 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,307 confirmed, 1,126 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 67.5 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 41st in the nation regarding the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of April 25, according to the CDC.

Hardest-hit areas

Charleston County (26), York County (38) and Greenville County (56) saw the highest totals of newly confirmed cases.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 26 new cases on April 26, while Berkeley had 17 and Dorchester eight.

Deaths

One of the new confirmed deaths reported was a patient 65 and older, and two were patients age 35 to 64.

Hospitalizations

Of the 490 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 26, 129 were in the ICU and 63 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

According to the CDC, disruptions from COVID-19 has caused many children to fall behind on routine vaccinations.

April 24 through May 1 is recognized as National Infant Immunization Week. The week is observed yearly to highlight the importance of protecting infants from vaccine-preventable diseases.

"This year, in particular, it's critical to ensure that families stay on track for children's routine checkups and recommended vaccinations — even during COVID-19," the CDC said.

A report from May found a drop in routine childhood vaccinations as a results of families staying home.

Information about children's vaccines can be found on the CDC's website.