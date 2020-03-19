Bi-Lo, Publix, Whole Foods add early shopping hours for seniors during pandemic

Three large supermarket chains with multiple stores in the Charleston area are adopting early shopping hours for older Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bi-Lo, part of Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers, is setting aside 8-9 a.m. Monday through Friday for senior shoppers while Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix will offer the service 7-8 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, starting March 24. Both grocers' pharmacies also will open early as well, respectively.

Senior shopping hours at Bi-Lo and Publix apply to those 65 and over, according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

Meanwhile, Whole Foods will allow those 60-plus to shop one hour before stores open to the general public. For its stores in Charleston and Mount Pleasant, that means they can shop at 7 a.m. each day. Stores open at 8 a.m. to the public.

Discount retailer Dollar General announced earlier this week it is allowing senior citizens, who are most vulnerable to the COVID-19 disease, to shop during the first hour every day. The shops generally open about 8 a.m.

Additionally, Bi-Lo is reaching out to those workers who lost their jobs in the restaurant, hotel or tourism sectors to offer them employment through "expeditiously hiring." Check with stores or go online to apply.

"When shopping in our stores, please be kind to one another and take a minute to thank our heroic associates for going above and beyond to serve our customers," said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers.

"Now more than ever, it is imperative we work together to ensure all individuals and families have access to a safe shopping environment as well as fresh, nutritious meals as more people are eating at home," Hucker said.

Publix said the time set aside for seniors will allow them to shop without large crowds. Whole Foods echoed those remarks.

"We understand there are customers for whom shopping may be extra difficult right now, so we are pleased to offer them this dedicated time in our stores to shop at their own pace," Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous said.

Latest temporary closings

Charleston City Market

Dick's Sporting Goods

La-Z-Boy

Wild Blue Ropes

Reinvented Upscale Resale

Floor & Decor (closes Saturday, open for pickups only)

Note: Most retailers are closed during the outbreak so check with individual stores before venturing out. Closings can run through the end of March or into April as they stand now.

Donations

Walmart and Walmart Foundation: $25 million to front-line efforts to control virus

Southeastern Grocers Gives Foundation: $250,000 to Feeding America