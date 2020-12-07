Between 200,000 and 300,000 vaccines expected to come to SC by the end of 2020

Somewhere between 200,000 and 300,000 coronavirus vaccines are expected to arrive in South Carolina this month, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said Monday.

The amount is subject to change, a spokeswoman for the agency said, as the pieces are still falling into place and other states vie for their shares of the preventative drug.

Officials with the health have declined to estimate how much vaccine will arrive in a first shipment, which could come as early as next week. They said they won't know specifics until the shipments arrive.

"We understand now that it is quite limited in the very beginning," Dr. Linda Bell, the department's top epidemiologist, said Thursday. "But as vaccine manufacturing increases, we know that we will receive repeated shipments on a regular basis and we will be able to meet increasing demands."

A spokeswoman for the health department said it is hard to say how many people will be in the first group of designated recipients, which includes front-line health care workers and the residents and staffs of nursing homes.

She said it is likely not everyone who meets those criteria will be covered in the earliest shipments, given limitations on supply.

More than 12,000 residents and staff of long-term care facilities in South Carolina have already fallen ill from the virus, and nearly 1,600 have died, according to DHEC. Those deaths account for 35 percent of the state's total.

In the first phase of distribution, South Carolina is following national recommendations that call for vaccinating health care workers before others, including those at high risk of contracting COVID-19.

"This is our way of protecting our health care facilities and protecting our front-line health care workers first, so that they can protect others," Bell said Thursday.

The first vaccines are coming even as a surge in South Carolina cases is breaking case numbers seen over the summer. About 1,000 people were hospitalized with the disease as of Monday afternoon, and a record-cracking 2,715 cases were reported on Saturday.

The two companies making it to the American market first are Pfizer and Moderna. Both manufacturers have reported their vaccines are roughly 95 percent effective, blowing away expectations.

Before the doses can be distributed, however, a national panel needs to meet and hear more about the vaccine's safety. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday. Once that happens, the vaccine could be authorized and distribution could begin within 24 hours.

The vaccine must be administered in two doses, between three to four weeks apart, according to DHEC. And even once an individual receives the vaccine, health authorities say it is still necessary to socially distance and wear a mask, because there is no way to be sure the recipient isn't among the 1 in 20 people who won't get the vaccine's benefits.