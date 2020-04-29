Best days still to come for former Oceanside Collegiate pitcher at Western Carolina

After two players crossed the plate in the top of the eighth inning, and with two runners still on base, Western Carolina turned to its bullpen in its Feb. 15 home game against Chicago State.

The Catamounts still had a 10-5 lead but Chicago State had no outs and was threatening to get back into the game.

Head coach Bobby Moranda figured it was as good a time as any to see what Nick Hyde, his freshman relief pitcher from Mount Pleasant, was made of.

“We kind of threw him into the fire since he had performed so well in practices and with his training,” Moranda said.

The former star at Oceanside Collegiate Academy didn’t disappoint in his collegiate debut.

Hyde struck out the first batter and got the second one to ground into a double play, ending the inning. Then in the final frame, he struck out another and retired the final two batters to secure the Western Carolina victory.

“I think I was nervous when I was warming up,” Hyde recalled. “But once I got out there, all of that went away. It was only about trying to keep our lead.”

The coronavirus pandemic prompted the NCAA to cancel all of its spring sports. Major professional sports like football, basketball and baseball are on hold but hope to resume activities this year.

While the abrupt end to the season was disheartening, guys like Hyde see the glass as half full.

A recent NCAA ruling gives current student athletes an extra year of eligibility. That means the former Landshark still has four full seasons of college ball to build on his strong start.

“For me it’s about coming back even better,” Hyde said. “I get more time to train and develop my pitches, so I want to make most of that.”

Before the cancellation, Hyde appeared in six games for the Catamounts. He pitched 4.2 innings and posted five strikeouts with a 3.86 ERA.

He and Moranda are satisfied with his progress, especially since he primarily played shortstop at Oceanside. He started his senior year as a pitcher but was quickly sidelined due to injury.

Though Hyde is truly learning the position on the fly, his coach is confident in his pitching potential and excited about his future at the North Carolina school.

There’s just one potential drawback.

“I think he has the skill to go pro at some point and make it on a big-league level,” Moranda said. “So I don’t know if we’ll have him for all four years.”