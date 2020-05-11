Berkeley students to attend live, in-person graduation ceremonies in June

Berkeley County seniors will have the chance to attend an in-person graduation ceremony in June, district officials announced Monday.

High school graduation is a major milestone for many students. But school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic meant that in-person commencement ceremonies across the state were in jeopardy, as health officials warned about the consequences of large gatherings.

Still, some school districts announced plans last week to host modified in-person graduations, as Gov. Henry McMaster relaxed social gathering restrictions and allowed some businesses to reopen. As a result, more than two dozen districts across the state have opted to host some form of in-person graduation, a S.C. Department of Education spokesman told The Post and Courier on Thursday.

In order to ensure the health and safety of all attendees, the Berkeley County School District has outlined some additional graduation protocol for students and their families to follow.

Most of the ceremonies will take place outside at high school football stadiums, where students will be "positioned several feet apart on the field in compliance with social distancing guidelines," according to the district's website.

Each graduating senior will be allowed four guests. Each guest will receive a ticket and anyone without a ticket will not be allowed entry. Guest seating in the stadium will be spaced out, and pre-marked. No more than four guests can sit together in one area.

"The graduation ceremony experience may be different from years past; however, we are committed to ensuring that it is memorable for our seniors and their parents in light of necessary restrictions," said Superintendent Eddie Ingram in a statement. "We look forward to seeing and celebrating the BCSD Class of 2020."

A graduation survey sent out to seniors and their families helped guide the district's decision, he said.

The district will also release more information on how families can access a live streamed "via a variety of different methods." Any outdoor ceremonies will be rescheduled if there's bad weather.

Charleston County School District announced its plans last week to host virtual, live-streamed graduation ceremonies for its 15 or so high schools, with an in-person ceremony to follow at a date yet to be determined "as soon as its safe to hold large gatherings," the district said in a news release. The virtual ceremonies will feature individual senior photographs, as well as commencement speeches and remarks.