Berkeley County won't offer hazard pay for EMS workers as SC's coronavirus outbreaks grows

Berkeley County won't offer hazard pay for emergency medical workers like neighboring governments have as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across South Carolina.

Wendy Lee, the chief of Emergency Medical Services, asked county administrators about the possibility of hazard pay earlier this week. A Thursday morning email sent to paramedics said there wouldn't be a pay increase.

"I have heard back from administration," Lee wrote. "Please note that they will not be providing additional pay at this time."

She went on to say that the EMS workers, who are at higher risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus, should be grateful they are still employed.

"They have stated there is concern with the low revenue that they may be freezing open positions to prevent furloughing employees," Lee wrote. "I would imagine that we all should be thankful that we continue to have a job."

County Administrator Johnny Cribb said EMS workers are appreciated for the risks they take in the field, but there are budgetary concerns over implementing hazard pay.

"At this point, we have not implemented 'hazard pay,'" Cribb said in a statement. "From accounts from the Sheriff and Chief Lee, our call volumes are down. One concern is that we do not know an end date for this and there is concern throughout the county and state about revenues and how that impacts the entire budget."

He said County Council may consider offering hazard pay for first responders in the future. Lee said she understands the county's budget concerns.

"I understand the county's position," Lee told The Post and Courier. "We either have a job today or we are furloughed next year. I always stand up for my folks and I want to make sure they're safe."

Both Charleston and Dorchester counties are providing hazard or emergency pay for EMS workers.

Charleston County EMS workers will receive an additional $250 per week, according to county spokesman Shawn Smetana. Overtime will be calculated at the new higher rate of pay.

Smetana said emergency pay was enacted March 27 and it will end April 24.

Dorchester County spokeswoman Tiffany Norton said emergency pay was enacted for essential workers on April 8 at 5 p.m. EMS workers will be paid 1½ times the hourly rate.

Cribb said Berkeley County EMS workers already make more than Dorchester County EMS. He also pointed out that the municipalities of Moncks Corner, Hanahan and Goose Creek were also not offering hazard pay for their employees.

On Thursday, the number of coronavirus cases reached a new daily high in South Carolina at 276. The new cases bring the state to the precipice of 4,000 COVID-19 patients, with a total of 3,931 cases, 109 of them fatal.

Berkeley County has 119 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the latest release by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The International Fire Chiefs Association has been calculating the impact of COVID-19 on fire and EMS workers across the globe.

As of Thursday, 12,000 emergency workers have been take off duty and quarantined, according to the IFCA.

The virus has taken a toll on South Carolina's economy. More than 100,000 people filed for jobless benefits in March.

A Berkeley County EMS worker who requested he not to be identified for fear of reprisal said he's thankful to have a job, but said not having extra financial support if they get sick decreases morale.

"We signed up for this, we trained for this, but Berkeley County is not willing to give us money if we get exposed," the EMS worker said. "They know it's a big risk, and we're not getting that supplemental money which is necessary for peace of mind."