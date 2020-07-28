Berkeley County will start in-person classes Sept. 8. Parents must sign a waiver first.

Boulder Bluff Elementary School teachers Amy Owen and Cari Weishun protest with fellow teachers outside the Berkeley County School District Building the start of in-person classes Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Moncks Corner. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
MONCKS CORNER — School was out at Berkeley County Middle School, but the parking lot was full.
More than 40 cars decorated with messages on their windows that read "Online 'til Cases Decline," "Essential Not Expendable" and "Safety Over Politics" drove from the school to the district building. Teachers were driving and laid on the horns, sending a symphony of beeps that echoed outside the school offices so that board members inside may hear them.
If the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grips South Carolina, these teachers don't want their students or their colleagues to go back to class.
"We want to make it known that teachers don't want to return back to the classroom," said Rachel Gamble, a College Park Middle School teacher and protest organizer. "We want to get back to work, but we don't want to have to choose between safety and our jobs."
On Monday, the S.C. Department of Education announced that Berkeley County was one of six districts to have their reopening plans approved. The district voted to approve its plan earlier this month, giving parents the option to choose between virtual learning and in-person instruction five days a week. On Tuesday night, the Berkeley County School Board voted to start school Sept. 8.
But parents must sign a waiver that absolves the district of liability before coming back into the classroom.
A copy of the form provided to The Post and Courier states that parents "assume all the foregoing risks and accepts sole responsibility" for any illness that may come to their children by attending in-person classes. It also says parents will not sue the district and reminds them that in-person class is "voluntary."
Robert Polk, the grandfather of a Berkeley student, was angered by the waiver. He said he was informed by the district that if a student does not turn in the waiver by Wednesday, the child will be automatically enrolled in online instruction.
His grandaughter did not submit the form because both her parents work and they can't oversee her online instruction.
"The virus is out of control," Polk said. "More parents and grandparents will get the virus because of this plan. I can see a waiver for extracurricular activities like football or basketball or whatever. But not for attendance of schools."
Berkeley County schools spokeswoman Katie Tanner said "the waiver will need to be complete before the start of school" and that the district will follow up on incomplete forms. A FAQ section on the district's website said the form was necessary to have a voluntary school reopening "when risk — both known and unknown — cannot be qualified."
The Sept. 8 start date follows a recommendation by Gov. Henry McMaster earlier this month. Charleston County School District and Dorchester District 2 have also announced they will delay the first day of school until after the Labor Day holiday.
Jen Gibson said during the board meeting's open comments that she applauds members for pushing the start of school back but there there is more work to do.
"Parents don't have enough information to make an educated decision" about in-person or online classes for their children, she said. Additionally, masks are not mandatory and she added that "many teachers don't feel safe" going into the classroom and are worried about spreading the deadly virus to their loved ones.
The board’s Finance and Human Resources Committee previously approved a plan to spend the $6.7 million it received from the federal government in emergency coronavirus aid.
More than $539,000 will be spent on supplies to sanitize facilities, including gloves, face masks and shields, sneeze guards, hand sanitizer, thermometers and air purifiers. The bulk of the funds will go toward purchasing additional technology devices and hiring more staff, including substitute teachers and school nurses.
Educators were fighting an uphill battle against the school district. But they made their voice heard and held out hope that the board could make last-minute changes to the plan, and maybe push it to exclusively online instruction until cases clear up.
As board members debated semantics of changing the academic calendar, educators screamed out their car windows trying to elevate their cries through the brick school district building in the heart of town.
After hearing that no modifications were made, many teachers packed up and drove away. The demonstration lasted a little more than an hour.
South Carolina has seen more than 23,000 new coronavirus cases in the past two weeks. Berkeley County has seen more than 3,500 positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
Teacher will have to report Aug. 31, prior to the Sept. 8 start day for students.
"I have been questioning resignation," Gamble said. "I can't believe I have to choose between being safe or working."
Sue Stevenson, from College Park Elementary School protests with fellow teachers outside the Berkeley County School District Building the start of in-person classes Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Moncks Corner. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Hanahan Middle teacher Twila Brown and her husband Reggie Brown protest with other teachers at the Berkeley County School District Building Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Moncks Corner. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Sue Stevenson, from College Park Elementary School protests with fellow teachers outside the Berkeley County School District Building the start of in-person classes Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Moncks Corner. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Hanahan Middle teacher Twila Brown and her husband Reggie Brown protest with other teachers at the Berkeley County School District Building Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Moncks Corner. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
