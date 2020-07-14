Berkeley County to offer virtual and in-person learning this fall. Parents get to choose.

Berkeley County students will have the option to choose whether they want to return to in-person instruction this fall.

The Berkeley County School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to formalize a plan allowing students and their parents to choose between three different options for instruction.

Under the first option, students will return to school five days a week for traditional, in-person instruction with added safety precautions.

The other two options students will have at their disposal in the fall are both entirely online.

Any student uncomfortable with returning to in-person instruction, for whatever reason, can choose to enroll in BCSD Blended Distance Learning. Under this model, students will use online learning platforms to receive live-streamed, face-to-face instruction from teachers.

"Face-to-face instruction is completely voluntary," Superintendent Eddie Ingram told board members.

Students will receive instruction under this plan via a set daily schedule, similar to what they would have in a traditional classroom. The platform will be supported via Odysseyware and Edgenuity virtual learning software.

Students in seventh through 12th grades will also have the option to participate in the district's virtual learning option, which will be operated through VirtualSC and Berkeley County Virtual Learning Programs. In contrast to the blended learning program, this model will be primarily self-guided. Students can work through pre-made courses to receive high school credit, and instructional support will be available for those who need it.

Students will be able to change their minds after choosing a learning option, said Kelly Wulf, the district's chief innovations and academics officer.

"We want our families to know that we’re here to work with them," she said.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Ingram emphasized that all plans established for fall reopening are flexible, and the district will continue to monitor the area's health conditions.

According to a report compiled by the S.C. Department of Environmental Health and Control, all but one of the state's 46 counties have been classified with a high level of disease activity.

Guidance from the S.C. Department of Education asked districts to consider these designations when planning for fall instruction. According to recommendations laid out by the agency's coronavirus task force, counties with a high level of disease activity should consider reopening in the fall with online learning.

"I’m not going to stand up here and pretend to say there’s not risks," Ingram said. "But we’re going to do everything in our power to keep everybody safe."

The district has moved away from a so-called "A/B schedule" option for fall instruction, where students could attend schools in-person one day and learn from home the next.

"There was a lot of talk about A/B instruction. If we went to that ... we’d be doing 50 percent less instruction," Ingram said.

During the meeting, the district also approved a plan to delay the first day of school to accommodate five additional instructional days allocated by the state Legislature. Students will now start Aug. 24 instead of Aug. 17. The calendar changes will need to be brought to the board again for a second vote before they are finalized.

The board's Finance and Human Resources Committee also approved a plan to spend the $6.7 million it received from the federal government in emergency coronavirus aid.

More than $539,000 will be spent on supplies to sanitize facilities, including gloves, face masks and shields, sneeze guards, hand sanitizer, thermometers and air purifiers. The bulk of the funds will go toward purchasing additional technology devices and hiring more staff, including substitute teachers and school nurses.