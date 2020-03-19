Berkeley County sheriff encourages self-reporting incidents amid SC's coronavirus outbreak

Amid the spread of the new coronavirus throughout South Carolina, the Berkeley County sheriff is encouraging residents to self-report incidents whenever possible to limit potential exposure of the virus to deputies.

Sheriff Duane Lewis told The Post and Courier that for minor incidents, such as traffic calls, residents are encouraged to call the front desk of the Moncks Corner office where an employee can take an incident report.

Additionally, because of the coronavirus, the county is developing an electronic self-reporting tool on the website for residents to report an incident and then a detective will get in contact with them. Lewis said if a call about a crime comes into dispatch, his deputies will still respond.

"Overall, we're trying to limit exposure," Lewis said. "But we're not stopping calls."

The precaution is one of many being taken by law enforcement agencies throughout the country as the coronavirus pandemic changes protocols to limit exposure.

In Berkeley County, where a state of emergency was declared earlier this week, many of the office buildings are closed to the public.

The courthouse in Moncks Corner was closed to the public as was the Administration Building. All taxes and permits payments and forms are being dropped off and payments for taxes are being taken online.

Berkeley County School District began moving class online this week and set up drive-thru lunch stations so students could still be fed.

Lewis also said he stopped all visitations for inmates in Berkeley County jails. Meeting with family can happen via a video feed and appointments with attorneys can happen through a glass wall observation room.

Despite all the precautions being made for the public, many county employees are not working remotely.

There are 1,351 employees in Berkeley County government. But only an estimated 20 workers are doing their jobs remotely.

"It's safe to say the majority of our employees are still reporting to work," county spokeswoman Hannah Moldenhauer said.