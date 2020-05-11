Berkeley County plans to reopen offices, courts and libraries starting next week

Employees with Berkeley County government will start returning to work next week as offices, libraries and courts start to reopen to the public amid the coronavirus outbreak.

County government buildings are expected to open May 20.

There are nearly 200 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to data released Sunday from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The agency estimates that there could be as many as 1,100 cases in the area.

Berkeley County will enact protocols in their buildings to safely operate with the public.

"There will be special social distancing guidelines in place and several departments will now have Plexiglas to serve as a barrier between employees and the public," county spokeswoman Hannah Moldenhauer said in a statement. "In an effort to provide a safe environment, the public is encouraged to use personal protective equipment as well as practice social distancing as much as possible while visiting County offices."

Magistrate Court will reopen May 20. Eviction filing will be accepted beginning Friday, in compliance with the order issued by the S.C. Supreme Court chief justice.

Bond Court will hold two daily sessions beginning May 20. The sessions will be at 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Cypress Gardens will reopen to the public May 26. Park restrictions will be in place to reflect federal and state guidelines.

The Voters Registration and Elections Office opened Monday to allow for absentee voting for the primary election June 9. Some political candidates are speaking out about the reopening measures.

Jen Gibson, a Berkeley County resident who is running as a Democrat for the Statehouse House District 99 seat, said she feels it is too soon to open the county's offices. A lack of personal protective equipment nationwide is a major concern for her.

"As a county, we are not prepared to prevent the spread of the virus," Gibson said. "It will spread more quickly and many of the sacrifices so many people have made to slow down the spread will have been in vain."

But some Berkeley County residents feel differently. It has been a month since Gov. Henry McMaster enacted a stay-at-home order in the Palmetto State. Some believe it's time for things to return back to normal, with some precautions in place.

"I don't think it's going to hurt to open," Moncks Corner resident Cody Johnson said. "We can't be hermits are whole life. We need to go out and see if we can make it work. If people are properly social distancing and taking precautions I think we can still flatten the curve."

The information line will be open noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Residents can call 843-719-4800 and get COVID-19 related information about county operations. A full list of office operations can be found on www.berkeleycountysc.gov.