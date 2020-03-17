Berkeley County declares state of emergency amid SC coronavirus outbreak

Berkeley County Council issued a state of emergency declaration on Tuesday, joining a number of neighboring counties that are taking increased precautions during South Carolina's coronavirus outbreak.

A special council meeting was called about noon. The declaration allows for money to be transferred from the general fund to tackle emergency expenses.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Berkeley County. The county took extra precautions Monday to limit potential exposure.

The Berkeley County Courthouse in Moncks Corner was closed to the public as was the Administration Building. All taxes and permits can be dropped off. Payments for taxes can be made online.

The county’s library locations as well as Cypress Gardens are also closed to the public until further notice. The county’s airport and Animal Center will remain open.

Berkeley County School District began moving class online this week and set up drive-thru lunch stations so students could still be fed.

Neighboring Dorchester County declared a state of emergency on Monday night after Gov. Henry McMaster on Sunday ordered all public schools and colleges to close for the remainder of March.