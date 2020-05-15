Berkeley and Dorchester counties to introduce mobile COVID-19 testing sites

With government buildings reopening to the public Monday with safety guidelines, Berkeley and Dorchester counties also are looking to ramp up COVID-19 testing in the region.

Next week, the two counties will offer mobile coronavirus testing at different locations in partnership with the Fetter Health Care Network.

According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, Dorchester County has reported 110 cases of the coronavirus and Berkeley County has reported 201 cases. The health department estimates there are at least 676 cases and 1,235 cases in Dorchester and Berkeley, respectively.

Testing sites will be placed in Bonneau, Cross, Summerville, Ridgeville, Harleyville, St. George and North Charleston.

North Area mobile testing sites Testing and screenings will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday through Friday at the following locations: May 18: Williams Memorial Elementary in St. George

May 19: Mt. Carmel AME Church in Bonneau

May 20: Miles Road Baptist Church in Summerville

May 21: Elijah Wright Health Center in Cross

May 22: Cathedral of Praise in North Charleston

May 26: Clayhill Elementary in Ridgeville

May 28: Alston Middle School in Summerville

June 3: Odyssey Education Center in Harleyville

June 5: Dorchester Presbyterian in Summerville

Tiffany Norton, a spokeswoman with Dorchester County, said locations were chosen based on ability to allow testing to be available throughout the county and with access to sufficient space for equipment.

"The mobile testing sites will also provide better data to DHEC to better understand and track the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state," she said.

Starting Monday, the testing locations will rotate. The first location will be at Williams Memorial Elementary on South Metts Street in St. George. Then it will switch to Miles Road Baptist Church in Summerville on Wednesday.

The county is asking residents to practice social distancing and wear face coverings when arriving at the locations.

Mobile testing kicked off more in the tri-county area after the Fetter Health Care Network partnered with the Charleston County Public Safety Directorate earlier this month to create multiple testing locations to reach rural communities.

Though African Americans in South Carolina make up 27 percent of the population, DHEC reported Friday that they make up 45 percent of all reported COVID-19 cases and 54 percent of deaths.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring said he is glad to see the increase in testing. So far the county and town have been fortunate, with few numbers of reported cases, he said.

"The more people we can get tested the better off we are," he said.

Screenings and testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To help avoid long wait times, residents are advised to complete a prescreening with the Fetter Health Care Network on its website at FetterCovid19Screening.org or by calling 1-800-365-7410.

Aretha R. Jones-Powers said in a news release that her team is proud to work with Dorchester County. She is also grateful to her team for being on the front line of the pandemic.

“As a community health center, it is our top priority to ensure that every citizen is offered the option to receive COVID-19 testing if they are experiencing symptoms," she said.

One big thing the county wants residents to understand is that these are viral testing locations and not spaces where the public can get an antibody test.

These tests will also be given without any out-of-pocket costs to patients.

Thomas Novelly contributed to this report.