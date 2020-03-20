Ben's Friends offers virtual meeting after a brutal week for Charleston restaurant workers

With government orders in place to keep people apart during the coronavirus pandemic, Charleston area food-and-beverage workers coping with substance abuse and addiction are finding nontraditional ways to come together.
Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday suspended dine-in service at South Carolina restaurants, triggering a cascade of layoffs in the hospitality industry: The Indigo Road, Neighborhood Dining Group, Home Team BBQ and Charleston Hospitality Group reported a combined 2170 layoffs, and smaller operations winnowed their staffs down to one or two people.
“I’m the most optimistic person I know, and I am not optimistic,” says Charleston Grill general manager Mickey Bakst.
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, there are “four major dimensions which support recovery.” People managing substance use disorders are most likely to succeed if they can count on good health; a stable home; purpose, including meaningful daily activities, and community, defined as “social networks that provide support, friendship, love, and hope.”
While the looming coronavirus and related loss of income have disrupted the first three dimensions for many former restaurant employees, an industry support group founded by Bakst and The Indigo Road’s Steve Palmer is looking to maintain the final dimension via video conference.
Ben’s Friends, which now has chapters in more than a dozen cities, on Sunday at 11 a.m. will hold a meeting on the Zoom platform in deference to social distancing provisions. To access the meeting, go to zoom.us/j/4240313369 at the appointed time; Bakst stresses that “all food-and-beverage people are welcome.”
In a story this week about the migration of support group meetings to the internet, The Washington Post referred to Zoom as “the new church basement,” noting some people have raised concerns about anonymity and privacy. But many addiction specialists believe the importance of avoiding isolation outweighs those worries.
“These are trying times, and it’s a cesspool of opportunity for addicts,” a psychologist told the Post, alluding to both the demise of standard societal expectations and celebration of alcohol that has bubbled up on social media in the early days of self-quarantining. Additionally, while home deliveries of wine and beer are illegal under South Carolina law, restaurants in unprecedented financial straits are inclined to flout the law.
Addicts are vulnerable to those factors no matter what they do for a living, but studies have shown that the food service industry has the highest rate of substance abuse of any profession; only people working in mining and construction have a higher rate of alcohol abuse.
Palmer, who recently published a book about his journey to sobriety, this week told Garden & Gun that laying off nearly 1000 people was the hardest thing he’s had to do since he stopped drinking.
“It was a dark, dark, dark, day,” he said.
And everyone associated with the restaurant industry agrees there are more dark days to come.
To learn more about Ben’s Friends, visit bensfriendshope.com.