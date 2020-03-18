Belk, J.C. Penney close for 2 weeks; Citadel Mall goes dark; AT&T shutters 40% of stores

Two big-box retailers are shuttering their stores because of the coronavirus while Citadel Mall has closed completely.

Charlotte-based Belk is now closed through March 30 while Texas-based J.C. Penney will darken all of its stores starting Thursday with tentative plans to reopen April 2.

Both companies said they would continue to monitor guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and other government officials and make adjustments as necessary. Online shopping is not affected, they said.

"We understand this development can greatly impact our store associates, and we've taken steps to support them and their families during this time," Belk CEO Lisa Harper said. "We're provided benefits and compensation to our impacted workforce during this two-week temporary closure."

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

At J.C. Penney, CEO Jill Soltau said, "With the effects of the outbreak being felt more each day, our primary concern and area of focus is and has been on the health and safety of our associates, our customers and our communities. We know this is a critical, unprecedented time and our thoughts are with those who have been impacted.”

Belk operates four stores in the Charleston region, while J.C. Penney has one store in the area in Northwoods Mall in North Charleston.

Citadel Mall posted the following notice on its website Wednesday, "In response to the direction of local and national government, we are closing the property until further notice."

Northwoods Mall and Mount Pleasant Towne Centre remained open at mid-afternoon Wednesday though some businesses are closed or have shortened hours of operation, according to their websites.

Additionally, AT&T is closing 40 percent of its company-owned stores nationwide. All shops will be closed on Sundays. New store hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Also, Second Sunday on King Street has been canceled for April 12.