Believers to stand outside homes Easter morning with candles for virtual sunrise services

Many believers won't assemble face-to-face for Easter sunrise services this year, but Christians have found a creative way to celebrate the holiday that focuses on hope and triumph.

Charleston area churches are encouraging believers across the Lowcountry to stand outside their homes at sunrise Easter Day holding candles and flashlights, symbolizing unity and hope during a pandemic that's harmed thousands.

“Light chases away the darkness," said the Rev. Spike Coleman, pastor of St. Andrew's Presbyterian. "Our candles represent embracing God's new day, a day of resurrection.”

Coleman, who learned of the idea from a Presbyterian pastor in North Carolina, is encouraging participants to practice social distancing by standing in their own yards and driveways at 6:45 a.m. April 12. People can connect and share their experiences using Facebook and Zoom.

St. Andrew's and Westminister Presbyterian churches, both based in West Ashley, will afterwards host virtual sunrise celebrations, where pastors will pray and say words about the Resurrection.

Persons who'd like to more information should contact the church at 843-766-4262 or via the St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church Facebook page.

The coronavirus pandemic has led hundreds of South Carolina churches to suspend in-person gatherings through Holy Week.

The celebrations are centered around Easter, the most important holiday in the Christian faith that marks the biblical message of Jesus Christ coming back to life after being crucified.

Sunrise services draw from the biblical accounts that state women came to Jesus' tomb while it was still dark.

This year's services will offer some "good news" during a time when it might seem "the enemy of death has the upper hand," said the Rev. Daniel Smoak, pastor at Westminister.

"But the good news of Jesus Christ is that death does not have the final word," Smoak said. "The final word belongs to the risen Christ. We shine our lights at sunrise to proclaim the hope that we have even in a time of darkness.”

This is not Coleman's first time helping the Lowcountry unite amid a crisis.

He responded to the 2015 Emanuel AME Church shooting that left nine parishioners dead and saw in the aftermath how communities united at prayer vigils.

There's a sense of grief and loss associated with the coronavirus because of how it's impacted the Charleston region socially, economically, psychologically and spiritually, he said.

“This is still something that’s impacted people’s lives very deeply," he said.

The virus has broken traditions for many churches on the Christian holiday.

St. Andrew's usually celebrates with a service where members, depicting the women in the Bible, gather near a large paper-mache rock. The service is followed by breakfast and fellowship.

For others, the inconvenience could yield new practices.

"Westminister has not had a sunrise service in a long time," Smoak said. “This year feels like a good year for us to do that."

Alan Rousseau, who attends St. Andrew's with his wife, Linda, plans to stand outside his home in the Neck Area on Easter morning with a flashlight in case it rains.

He said it is unfortunate the Easter season, including Holy Week observances Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, is being overshadowed by concerns around a deadly disease.

He said his faith has played a crucial role in helping him navigate the pandemic. He's also had medical issues in the past and said the coronavirus has reminded him to not take life for granted.