Behre: Charleston has seen epidemics, pandemics with even more pain

As difficult as these days have become, with all the uncertainty and stress surrounding COVID-19, it’s perhaps comforting to take a long look back and consider how much worse things have been.
In fact, much of our current adversity stems from our dramatic steps to keep ourselves and one another in good health as this new threat encircles our world. The immediate problem facing most of us isn’t that we’re sick; it’s that so many of us could get sick, and we’re all doing what we can to prevent that.
That’s not always been the case, according to Nic Butler, historian at the Charleston County Public Library and creator of the Charleston Time Machine podcast.
Charleston’s first epidemic occurred here more than three centuries ago, in 1699, as yellow fever broke out in the new Colonial city. Butler says at least 160 people perished out of an urban population of 1,600 — a 10% mortality rate.
Even if we don’t flatten the coronavirus curve, no one expects anywhere nearly that level today. Italy, which leads the world with 4,032 COVID-19 deaths so far, has more than 60 million citizens, so its mortality rate remains very small.
Of course, Charles Towne colonists could do little to prevent that yellow fever outbreak since it wasn’t known at the time that mosquitoes transmitted the disease.
In 1738, Charles Towne saw its first smallpox outbreak, and Butler notes the mortality rate there was about 5%, as about 300 people out of the city’s 6,000 residents perished. “In 1760, it was even worse,” he adds. “The urban population was almost 10,000, and there were over 730 deaths, over 7% mortality, from smallpox. They were pretty serious events.”
At the time, there was no centralized health authority advising residents what to do, but Butler says common sense led people to stay away from one another at the time. The 1760 epidemic lasted about eight months.
By the 18th century, Charles Towne had quarantine regulations for incoming ships (but not for people arriving by land). “They were enacted by our Legislature and applied to contagious distempters, basically smallpox, Bubonic plague and what we would now call measles,” Butler says.
City heath records show the flu didn’t appear in Charleston until about 1891, a year or two after it showed up in other U.S. cities. Then called “la grippe,” the flu was the only epidemic listed in 1891 and caused 36 deaths, Butler says.
Of course, the flu would hit harder here and across the globe less than three decades later. In fact, the Spanish flu of 1918 is the pandemic that now seems the most comparable to what we’re facing as COVID-1 spreads.
During that time, Charleston instituted dramatic social distancing in October and early November 1918, but the city made an exception for a war bonds drive since World War I was still raging in Europe. “Yes, you were putting your health at risk (to attend the Liberty Loans meeting), but the city health office said you have to think of those boys on the front line dodging bullets. That was controversial in its own time as well, in terms of public officials giving mixed messages in the same way that some of our public officials are doing right now,” Butler says.
The city of Charleston had about 7,154 official cases of influenza during the Spanish Flu, but a health officer at the time said the actual number was probably more like 15,000 to 18,000. Butler notes the total number of deaths attributed to influenza late 1918 was 291, in a city of about 60,000.
“The influenza affected 10-20% of the population in 1918 and killed almost 0.5%, which was still pretty significant,” Butler says. “Today’s flu is more like 0.1%.” It remains to be seen what coronavirus will yield, but few experts expect it to top 1% of those infected, much less the entire population.
“So what’s going on is new in terms of scale and in the way it’s being communicated and the coordination, simultaneous coordination across numerous borders, but it’s really an extension of practices and responses that are part of our long history,” Butler says.
And as we march forward, we know increasingly more about how these contagious diseases work and how to keep ourselves and one another safe. That might involve a lot more sacrifice and inconvenience than in earlier times, but the trade-off is worth it.