Behind the grassroots effort to vaccinate SC's minority communities

New data released Feb. 15 by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control proves what state leaders worried would happen in the early days of the COVID-19 vaccination effort: Fewer minorities seem willing to get the shot than White people.

To confront this problem in South Carolina, a grassroots network of community leaders has come to life to convince people the vaccines are safe and effective.

But they are up against deeply entrenched health inequities that have a stubborn grip, especially in South Carolina.

As public health leaders grapple with how to make sure the vaccination campaign is equitable, the same word has been repeated again and again: Trust.

Fortunately, some organizations in the state have built up that capital over many years in underserved communities, which are also so often the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

On one recent Thursday morning, cars jammed the parking lot of the Greater St. James AME Church, which had volunteered its plot in the rural parts of Summerville. People were showing up an hour before the clinic opened.

Fetter Healthcare, a community health center serving the Lowcountry, was running a drive-through vaccination clinic. The pastor, Rev. Archie Fair, was present, waving and joking with congregation members as they made their way through the line.

Fair worries about his community being isolated during the pandemic. More than anything, he wants to hold in-person services again. The vaccine is key to that. Fair has made a special effort to communicate the reasons people should take the vaccine during weekly, virtual sermons.

"Folks don't care how much you know if they don't know how much you care," he said.

Historic challenges

One clue that the vaccine might be unpopular within certain groups was the fact that the Black population was underrepresented in the two authorized vaccines' clinical trials. For both Moderna and Pfizer, the percent of Black participants was below their share of the total U.S. population, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Discuss vaccine hesitancy and the Black population, and the Tuskegee Study is bound to come up. The government-sponsored experiment enlisted Black men to study syphilis — but did not treat them for the ailment. The study lasted decades. Delores Dacosta, executive director of the S.C. Commission for Minority Affairs, said the memory of that study gives many people pause even still.

"It has just made African Americans step back and to watch before dealing with anything that's new," said Dacosta, who also sits on the state's vaccine advisory committee.

Dr. Thaddeus Bell, a pioneering local physician who began a radio show called "Closing the Gap in Healthcare," told listeners during a recent show distrust in the medical establishment did not begin with the Tuskegee experiments.

"It has been a part of the relationship that medicine has had with the African American community for over 100 years," Bell said.

Those fears date back to the days of antebellum medicine. J. Marion Sims, perhaps South Carolina's most infamous physician, tested his surgical techniques on enslaved people. His methods would cure some women with difficult pregnancies of a lifetime of incontinence.

In the mid-1830s, ads ran in the classifieds of the Charleston Courier in search of Black patients for the local medical college, which needed "to collect as many interesting cases as possible for the benefit and instruction of their pupils."

Bell assured listeners this kind of experimentation is in the past. But he acknowledged some myths are hard to dispel.

Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC's chief epidemiologist, said at a recent vaccine meeting she worries about potential misperception of a new vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, which is likely to be authorized this month. Bell said she was concerned "there will be a belief that we are offering an inferior product to communities of color," because the new vaccine will be given in a single dose.

"This is something that we really need to talk about and make clear that this is a very good option in preventing severe disease and hospitalization," Bell, who is not related to Dr. Thad Bell, said.

Black people are more likely to be hospitalized due to the virus in South Carolina, according to DHEC. Even more concerning is the proportion of deaths and hospitalizations in Hispanic and Latino people, which is wildly out-of-sync with the relatively small portion of the population they represent.

A Press Ganey survey of thousands of patients nationwide published earlier this month found "Black/African American patients are far less likely than Asian or White patients to accept the vaccine."

While people who were surveyed overall said they were distrustful of the government's advice, they were much more likely to trust their own health care providers.

The finding tracks with what many community organizers already know about taking care of people: They need to hear the information from someone they know.

Grassroots connections

Neighborhood health centers like Fetter Healthcare sprung up from the civil rights movement of the 1960s, created under President Lyndon B. Johnson's War on Poverty policies. In the decades since, health centers have been building relationships, providing health care at a discounted price to underserved communities. Aretha Polite-Powers, CEO of Fetter Healthcare, described the centers as "grassroots health care."

Centers like Fetter know what works best for their patients. For example, the event in Summerville was first-come-first-serve, while most other vaccinators require appointments.

"We can sit in our office and hope that the people come to us, but we know that's not realistic," Polite-Powers said. "Community health centers have to be of the community."

The centers' importance in vaccinating the underserved is only becoming more evident. Soon, some of these clinics will receive direct shipments of vaccines from the federal government, under a new plan announced by the White House meant to multiply the centers' efforts.

Warren Bolton, public health outreach coordinator for DHEC and a pastor, said as it quickly became evident COVID-19 was going to affect minority communities more than others at the outset of the pandemic, his team began work on building relationships.

Bolton said it is important the public health messages aren't static.

"Grassroots is when someone who you know and who you trust comes to you with a message and y'all can have a conversation about it," he said. "That's where the difference is made, that's where people's opinions are changed, and you can address hesitancy in a more up-close way."

And though South Carolina is still in its early phases of vaccination, Bolton said it's "critical we be intentional" about making sure the effort is equitable.

Staff have done dozens of interviews with Spanish-speaking outlets. Ads have gone into pharmacies, gas stations and grocery store parking lots as well as social media. DHEC has also prepared its public health messages in Spanish.

Dacosta said much of her staff's time has been spent translating COVID-19 public health information into Spanish. One lesson learned in COVID-19 testing efforts, she said, was that mobile clinics were necessary to reach everyone. The vaccine effort is no different.

For the moment, the supply of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines remains the biggest stumbling block to getting the vaccine to outlying parts of the state. Dacosta said many people who want the shot now haven't been able to get one.

She worries South Carolina will "open the floodgates" and move into the later phases of vaccination before all older people are able to sign up for an appointment.

"I'm very, very concerned that those folks 70 and older in the minority communities are going to miss out on the first round of these vaccines," she said.

One tried and true method to reach people is through their church.

Dolores Scott, executive director of the nonprofit Hold Out the Lifeline, has built relationships with leaders of faith communities in South Carolina over the course of years. Scott and her organization are now connecting with those leaders "from AME to United Methodist to CME to the Woman's Missionary Union to the Southern Baptist Convention" to encourage them to spread news of the vaccine.

"We're just really that bridge, connecting persons to the things that the information that they may need their agenda from the faith community," Scott said.

She said for many people, testimonials of positive experiences with the vaccine are one of the most effective ways to communicate about the need to take it.

On that note, Bell, DHEC's chief epidemiologist, said the more people who get a shot, the more likely their neighbors are to believe the vaccine is safe.