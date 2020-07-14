Bank of SC earnings slide 27% on slimmer loan margins

Earnings at the Bank of South Carolina Corp. tumbled 27 percent in the second quarter as low interest rates further hurt profit margins on loans.
The Charleston-based community lender said its net income from April through June fell nearly $500,000 to $1.34 million compared to the same period of 2019. For the first six months of this year, profits were off about 15 percent to $3 million.
"An interest rate environment rivaling that of the Great Recession has continued to impact our margins and thus our profits for the second quarter," CEO Fleetwood Hassell said in a written statement.
He added that the bank was encouraged by an "outstanding contribution" from its mortgage business and "robust deposit growth" this year.
Financial institutions of all sizes have been bracing for the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down large swaths of the U.S. economy in mid-March and prompted many borrowers to renegotiate their loan terms or delay payments.
At the same time, the Federal Reserve slashed its key interest rate to nearly zero, and it has vowed to keep borrowing costs at historically low levels "until we are confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve our maximum employment and price-stability goals,” chairman Jerome Powell said in an address to Congress in late June.
The Bank of South Carolina's loan portfolio was in good shape at the end of the latest quarter, Hassell said.
"Asset quality remains strong as we have not, to date, experienced a significant number of requests from borrowers for payment deferrals or other accommodations," he said. "Our exposure to the hospitality and retail markets is minimal."
The bank also said it originated 226 loans totaling $37 million for employers under the federal Payroll Protection Program that White House rolled out this year in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.