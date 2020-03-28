Bailey: Tecklenburg sticks his neck out — and prays he’s wrong

"If you don’t follow these rules, we can spend the next few months watching funerals online — literally, thousands of funerals — because we won’t be able to gather together even to say goodbye to our loved ones."
— Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg
In our 350 years, have Charlestonians ever heard a warning like this from their leaders? “Thousands of funerals” in the “next few months.” It’s staggering to even imagine: Tecklenburg wasn’t talking about strangers in some faraway land we watch on cable television, but our friends, our neighbors, our family — ourselves.
The coronavirus pandemic has the potential to be the most consequential event of our lives, considering the twin threats of a massive global death toll and an economic calamity. More important than Vietnam, Sept. 11, the Great Recession, even going to the moon.
We could still avoid the worst — the shutdowns and social distancing matter, the $2 trillion bailout package is surely the right thing. The projections by the scientists and the economists may be overblown, but they are nonetheless frightening: Dr. Neil M. Ferguson, a British epidemiologist regarded as one of the world’s best disease modelers, put the worst-case scenario for the United States at 2.2 million deaths. His best case? 1.1 million deaths. A recession is baked in, a depression not out of the question.
In South Carolina, Tecklenburg has stood out — and stuck his neck out — as the most aggressive and outspoken leader in the crisis. He favored postponing the Cooper River Bridge Run, canceling Spoleto and orchestrated the state’s first stay-at-home order, closing nonessential businesses. He turned America’s favorite tourist town into a ghost town. (Your neighborhood liquor store remains open, though, being essential at a time like this.)
Unlike the Very Stable Genius, Tecklenburg doesn’t make decisions with his gut, but with data — data scary enough to convince him there was more risk in leaving the city open for business than shutting it down. And in prioritizing public health over the city’s hospitality-driven economy, Tecklenburg has put to rest for good the canard that he is a weak leader. He has made tough calls in real time and, right or wrong, is willing to live with them.
Gov. Henry McMaster, however, has been a follower — constantly following the president who indirectly made him governor. The last thing he wants to do is shut down the state when the Boss is talking about opening up the country. But look around: Louisiana is now the fastest growing hot spot for the virus in America. Atlanta’s hospitals are jammed. Florida is facing an alarming spike.
Faced with the state Attorney General’s opinion Friday that only the governor can issue emergency stay-home orders, Tecklenburg didn’t blink. “Each local jurisdiction ... has to make their own decisions,” he said.
It’s too early to know how bad it will get here, particularly given the incomprehensible paucity of testing. How many “silent spreaders” are walking around with the disease and don’t know it? What happens when all those infected New Yorkers flee to the Lowcountry?
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control last week predicted the number of COVID-19 cases would grow to more than 8,000 in early May in one scenario, almost 20 times the number of confirmed cases so far. Its model showed the rate of new cases declining in the second half of April. A well-regarded biologist at the University of South Carolina put the numbers far higher, at 40,000 in April and growing.
That’s the problem — no one knows for sure; these are uncharted waters. We are, thankfully, so far not seeing the thousands of funerals Tecklenburg warned about. But better too early than too late on making a call like this. You can bet that no one would like to be wrong about this more than the mayor of Charleston.
