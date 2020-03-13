Bailey: CDC warned us about cruise ships. Why didn't the SPA stop them?

It was still an hour before sunrise Thursday morning when thousands of people — mommas and papas, college kids on spring break — began wheeling their stuffed suitcases off the Carnival Sunshine at Charleston’s Union Pier after five days of cruising the Bahamas. By the afternoon, thousands more had climbed aboard for their turn in the sun and a chance to belly up to the BlueIguana Tequilla Bar.

Never mind that the Centers for Disease Control had warned of the dangers of cruise ships, given the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe, overwhelming hospitals, cancelling NBA games and crushing stock markets.

“CDC recommends travelers, particularly those with underlying health issues, defer all cruise ship travel worldwide,” the agency said in an advisory. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was blunt in his advice to seniors with health problems: “Above all, don’t get on a cruise ship.’’

This is crazy. America’s leading public health institute tells people to stay off cruise ships, and South Carolina’s State Ports Authority and its “cruise line partners,” as the port calls Carnival Cruise Lines, kept welcoming them aboard. The ports authority knows exactly whose side it’s on: its customer.

“We will continue to honor our business commitments to Carnival as we would any other customer of the port,” a port spokeswoman told me. Friday morning, SPA CEO Jim Newsome basically told Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg the same thing.

That became moot Friday night when Carnival announced it would cease outbound cruise operations around the world for 30 days. Because coronavirus is far more deadly and more contagious than the flu, this is a time to listen to the scientists and work together. Instead, the cruise ship industry tried to tough it out with Handi Wipes, while the president blames the Europeans.

Johnson & Johnson set the gold standard for corporate crisis management and saved its Tylenol brand in 1982 by pulling all bottles off the shelves after seven people died from poisoned capsules. The cruise ship industry, the ports included, instead has prioritized profits over passengers and the rest of us.

The sovereign Port of Charleston has long held itself apart from the rest of us who call this glorious place home. Locals upset by the fumes belching from cruise ship engines at Union Pier? Sue us. A head tax on passengers to help a sick city pay for the rising cost of the rising seas? Forget about it. For State Ports, it’s all about the customer, and that’s not us.

And now the coronavirus crisis is showing just how wide — and potentially dangerous — the divide has become. In outlining its plan, the city listed numerous state and federal agencies it’s working with, including the CDC, U.S. Customs, the Coast Guard, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Medical University of South Carolina. Notable by its absence: State Ports.

“While the city has no legal authority over cruise ship landings and departures at State Ports Authority,” the city said in a statement, “emergency management has been in close contact with the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and has been assured that the agencies are monitoring cruise ships arriving at the Port of Charleston.”

There is no magic line at the water’s edge. Many of those thousands of people who walk on and off those cruise ships two or three times a week make their way into the city. Jamaica and the Cayman Islands were turning away Carnival ships. Carnival itself has shut down 18 of its Princess ships.

But here in Charleston and other U.S. ports, the welcome mat remained out — incredible given how everything from Disneyland to March Madness to The Masters has been shuttered.

The port is a critical economic engine; its operations support one of every 10 jobs in South Carolina. Newsome, however, needs to remember that it’s called the Port of Charleston for a reason. It needs to be part of this city, not apart from it.

This is not a healthy situation, and it needs to change.

Steve Bailey can be reached at sjbailey1060@yahoo.com. Follow on Twitter @sjbailey1060.