Augusta National sets target date to play postponed Masters in November

The Augusta National Golf Club on Monday announced a target week for the 2020 Masters, postponed along with so many other things in sports because of the coronavirus.

Pencil in the week of Nov. 9-15.

Tiger Woods would have been in Augusta this week to defend his 2019 Masters championship against the best golfers in the world at the most iconic club.

"We remain very mindful of the extraordinary and unprecedented challenges presented by the coronavirus around the world," Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement released Monday. "As such, we continue to keep in close contact with local, state and national health authorities to help inform our decisions."

Ridley also said the second Augusta National Women's Amateur, originally set for last week, will not be played this year.

Augusta National officials announced the postponement of the Masters and Augusta National Women's Amateur on March 13.

"While more details will be shared in the weeks and months to come, we, like all of you, will continue to focus on all mandated precautions and guidelines to fight against the coronavirus," Ridley said. "Along the way, we hope the anticipation of staging the Masters Tournament in the fall brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and all those who love the sport."

Each player who accepted an invitation for the 2020 Augusta National Women's Amateur championship will be invited to compete in the 2021 event, Ridley said, provided she remains an amateur.

College football games on the projected Saturday of the Masters, Nov. 14, include The Citadel at Clemson and South Carolina at LSU.