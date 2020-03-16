At the heart of SC's coronavirus outbreak, how a Camden couple is handling a positive test

CAMDEN — On a day when Kershaw County leaders tried to quell the fears of residents over mounting coronavirus cases in this rural area at the epicenter of South Carolina’s outbreak, news of the disease’s growing threat took a somber turn.

More than half of South Carolina's 33 identified coronavirus cases have come in Kershaw County, the state's 22nd-largest county. Another four cases were announced Monday, bringing the county's total to 18.

"The leaders in this county are working together every day, every hour to provide services, advice and coordination on this effort," state Sen. Vincent Sheheen, a Camden Democrat, said from the steps of the county’s courthouse, where he and other local officials assembled to talk about prevention and containment efforts. "We are joined together in one cause, and that is to protect the citizens of this community."

Those strategies struck a chord with Donnie Weeks, former president and CEO of KershawHealth, whose his wife, Lynn, is under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

“Some people do have a very difficult time with it, and some people have relatively mild cases of it. She’s very fortunate, and we know it’s divine intervention that’s allowed her to do so well,” Donnie Weeks told The Post and Courier.

Without some of the telltale symptoms, Donnie Weeks said his wife didn’t have a fever but was fatigued and had a persistent cough, she went the doctor on March 9 for testing.

Donnie Weeks said he is among the 311 South Carolinians who have tested negative for the virus, but soon after Lynn’s diagnosis, they began contacting friends and places of business they visited to inform them of her condition.

“We know where we interacted with a couple with one member of that couple having the virus, but we didn't know it at the time, and they didn't know it either," Donnie Weeks said. "We made sure that we contacted every one that we had encountered so that they would know tested positive so they would be watching for symptoms. If there was a business that we had gone to during that interval, we let them know too.”

Lynn Weeks, a 68-year-old retired school teacher, was at even higher risk with the potentially deadly virus since she’s diabetic and has renal and cardiac problems.

“It is scary, but this is the most important thing and it really helps with whatever circumstances come up: Our relationship with Christ is so strong, we know we can depend on him for help,” Donnie Weeks said.

Coronavirus cases are expected to grow in South Carolina. And so could deaths. An elderly patient from a Lexington County nursing facility was the state's first COVID-19-related fatality on Monday.

S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control officials have said the Kershaw County cases were connected as either household contacts or friends in the same social circle.

Interviews were able to determine the person-to-person source of each, except for the woman in her 80s who was the first case identified in the community. As cases increased, DHEC realized some of the people who later tested positive for COVID-19 went out into the community while experiencing mild symptoms.

Sheheen and state Rep. Laurie Slade Funderburk, D-Camden, said they plan to support a request by Gov. Henry McMaster to send $45 million in emergency aid to the public health officials for coronavirus prevention and response efforts.

“I’m certainly waiting to hear what we need as a state, and will support whatever that is,” Funderburk said.

Donnie Weeks said he’s been satisfied at the state’s response to the virus’ emergence, but faulted federal officials for not reacting more swiftly.

“I do think our federal administration has not had our country in a good position to address this problem as it should be, so that’s been a concern,” he said.

Donnie Weeks said he decided to go public in the hopes that others will be proactive in getting screened for the virus.

‘We want people to know that once they have these symptoms, they should contact their primary care physician,” he said.

As the former administrator of a rural healthcare facility, Donnie Weeks said he’s worried KerhshawHealth could be inundated with patients.

"I do think they are equipped to handle a certain number of patients that need to be quarantined within the hospital," he said.

Meanwhile, life is unfolding as usual for many residents in Camden, a city of 7,100 people.

At Camden House of Pizza on the busy DeKalb Street, owner Georgia Megadrosos said business is off a bit, but she has no immediate plans to alter operating hours.

Staying open gives residents a sense of normalcy, she said.

“They call us, ‘Ground zero,' " Megadrosos said of Kershaw County. "I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s a way to make us in the news.' "

Seanna Adcox contributed to this report