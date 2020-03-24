At least 28 Charleston-area hotels close as travel dies down amid coronavirus

Hotels are known for being businesses that never close, but as safety concerns escalate and travel demand dwindles, some Charleston-area lodgings have opted to temporarily shut their doors to ride out the downturn.

By Tuesday afternoon, at least 28 hotels in Charleston County had fully suspended operations, according to counts from Explore Charleston, which represents tourism-related businesses in the region.

"While we don't have specific information on the number of employees affected, it stands to reason the disruption in operations is further challenging the workforce through furloughs or layoffs," spokesman Chris Campbell said.

Most hotels in the area are operating at occupancy levels below 15 percent this week. Last year, the comparable average for March was about 85 percent.

Current occupancy rates are also substantially lower than what most properties see during mandatory hurricane evacuation orders, said Wayne Smith, chair of the College of Charleston's Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

In recent years, occupancy levels during severe weather evacuations have ranged between 25 and 35 percent, he said.

Smith's department has estimated the coronavirus will cost the Charleston region's tourism sector about $523 million in the next month.

An occupancy rate of 15 percent was the lowest level used to calculate that estimate, so Smith said it looks likely that prediction is "conservative."

The 28 hotels that were closed as of Tuesday make up a relatively small percentage of the about 175 total lodgings in Charleston County. They represent a range of sizes and locations.

On the larger end of the spectrum, the list includes hotels like the Charleston Marriott on Lockwood Blvd., which has almost 350 rooms, and the SpringHill Suites just across the Ashley River.

At least one chain hotel each in Mount Pleasant, North Charleston and Summerville have also suspended operations.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

High-end properties on the peninsula, like The Spectator and the French Quarter Inn, announced temporary closures, too. Both properties said in online announcements that they would shut their doors until May 15.

The historic Andrew Pinckney Inn, which has 41 guest rooms, closed on Friday and is evaluating its reopening "on a day-to-day basis," according to messages posted on the lodging's social media accounts.

Out on the sea islands, Wild Dunes Resort and Kiawah Island Golf Resort have both temporarily closed their flagship hotels.

On Friday, Wild Dunes Resort on the Isle of Palms closed the Boardwalk Inn, its spa, all fitness centers and most restaurants.

The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort shut its doors Monday and will remain closed until at least April 6. The property will monitor the situation in case the reopening date needs to change, spokesperson Bryan Hunter said.

The luxury beachfront hotel has 225 rooms, a spa and several dining venues, all of which are included in the temporary closure.

The resort's five golf courses remained open as of Tuesday, but changes have been made to comply with social distancing recommendations, Hunter said. Guests were also still staying in rental villas and vacations homes, and some dining venues were open for takeout.

Smith of the college said it's difficult to predict at this point how many Charleston-area hotels will go dark in the coming weeks. In some parts of the U.S., he noted, lodgings are being called on for emergency response purposes.

On Monday, the city of Chicago announced plans to rent 2,000 hotel rooms to be used as quarantine and isolation sites. In San Francisco and Asheville, officials have discussed providing housing to the homeless in vacant hotels.

In Summerville, the Courtyard Marriott hotel told the Journal Scene Tuesday that it would offer lodging to first responders who need a place to stay where they won't come in contact with vulnerable family members.

Whether hotels can welcome new guests may also be decided by local municipalities in the coming days. On Tuesday, Folly Beach City Council voted to ban new check-ins at hotels and in short-term rentals until after April 30.