At least 21 Charleston area restaurants remain offline after closing for coronavirus cases

As expected, the number of Charleston area restaurants dropped off precipitously this week. With COVID-19 cases surging upward, it appears restaurants aren’t necessarily shutting their doors in response to employee cases.
But the relatively small number of restaurants which have announced temporary closures since June 26 (specifically, seven) is also a function of how many restaurants have already gone through the routine.
Since Mesu and Bourbon & Bubbles in late May became the first local restaurants to shutter briefly after revealing an employee had tested positive for the coronavirus, another 58 restaurants have followed suit. Of those restaurants, 21 remain closed.
The caveats contained in the previous roundup still apply, meaning this list of restaurant which have either reopened or closed in the last week should be used for planning purposes only: Do not mistake it for an overview of where coronavirus lurks. And don’t forget your mask.
Charleston area restaurants which have closed in connection with coronavirus cases
|Restaurant name
|Closing date
|Reopening date
|Brown's Court Bakery
|30-Jun
|n/a
|Hank's Seafood Restaurant
|25-Jun
|1-Jul
|Husk
|19-Jun
|27-Jun
|Josephine
|1-Jul
|n/a
|Mama Kims
|2-Jul
|n/a
|Page's Okra Grill
|26-Jun
|1-Jul
|Palmetto Brewing Co.
|29-Jun
|2-Jul
|Rita's Seaside Grill
|24-Jun
|26-Jun
|Rutledge Cab Company
|20-Jun
|30-Jun
|Stars Rooftop & Grill Room
|17-Jun
|28-Jun
|Tattoooed Moose
|24-Jun
|2-Jul
|The Grocery
|23-Jun
|27-Jun
|The Junction
|27-Jun
|3-Jul
|The Ordinary
|2-Jul
|n/a
|Uptown Social
|20-Jun
|27-Jun