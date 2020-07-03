You are the owner of this article.
At least 21 Charleston area restaurants remain offline after closing for coronavirus cases

Hall Management Group arranged for a private lab to test employees for COVID-19

Hall Management Group has thus far closed three restaurants in the Charleston area. Two of them, SNOB and Halls Chophouse, have not yet reopened for on-premise service. Provided

As expected, the number of Charleston area restaurants dropped off precipitously this week. With COVID-19 cases surging upward, it appears restaurants aren’t necessarily shutting their doors in response to employee cases.

But the relatively small number of restaurants which have announced temporary closures since June 26 (specifically, seven) is also a function of how many restaurants have already gone through the routine.

Since Mesu and Bourbon & Bubbles in late May became the first local restaurants to shutter briefly after revealing an employee had tested positive for the coronavirus, another 58 restaurants have followed suit. Of those restaurants, 21 remain closed.

The caveats contained in the previous roundup still apply, meaning this list of restaurant which have either reopened or closed in the last week should be used for planning purposes only: Do not mistake it for an overview of where coronavirus lurks. And don’t forget your mask.

Charleston area restaurants which have closed in connection with coronavirus cases

Restaurant name Closing date Reopening date
Brown's Court Bakery 30-Jun n/a
Hank's Seafood Restaurant 25-Jun 1-Jul
Husk 19-Jun 27-Jun
Josephine 1-Jul n/a
Mama Kims 2-Jul n/a
Page's Okra Grill 26-Jun 1-Jul
Palmetto Brewing Co. 29-Jun 2-Jul
Rita's Seaside Grill 24-Jun 26-Jun
Rutledge Cab Company 20-Jun 30-Jun
Stars Rooftop & Grill Room 17-Jun 28-Jun
Tattoooed Moose 24-Jun 2-Jul
The Grocery 23-Jun 27-Jun
The Junction 27-Jun 3-Jul
The Ordinary 2-Jul n/a
Uptown Social 20-Jun 27-Jun

Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.

