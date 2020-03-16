At center of SC's coronavirus outbreak, Camden residents living with uncertainty

CAMDEN — On a day when Kershaw County leaders tried to quell the fears of residents over mounting coronavirus cases in this rural area at the epicenter of South Carolina’s outbreak, news of the disease’s growing threat took a somber turn.

“Our small community finds itself at the center of this storm,” state Sen. Vincent Sheheen, a Camden Democrat, said from the steps of the county’s courthouse in Camden, where he and other local officials assembled to talk about prevention and containment efforts.

Those strategies struck a chord with Donnie Weeks, former president and CEO of KershawHealth. His wife, Lynn, is under quarantine after testing positive for the virus last week.

“Some people do have a very difficult time with it, and some people have relatively mild cases of it. She’s very fortunate, and we know it’s divine intervention that’s allowed her to do so well,” Weeks’ husband, Donnie, told The Post and Courier.

Without some of the telltale symptoms – Weeks said Lynn didn’t have a fever but was fatigued and had a persistent cough – she went the doctor on March 9 for testing.

Donnie has tested negative for the virus already confirmed in 33 people in the state. Soon after Lynn’s diagnosis, they began contacting friends and places of business they’d interacted with to inform them of her condition.

“We know where we interacted with a couple with one member of that couple having the virus, but we didn't know it at the time, and they didn't know it either. We made sure that we contacted every one that we had encountered so that they would know tested positive so they would be watching for symptoms,” Weeks said. “If there was a business that we had gone to during that interval, we let them know too.”

Lynn, a retired school teacher, was at even higher risk of experience the virus’ worst outcomes, since she’s diabetic and has renal and cardiac problems.

“It is scary, but this is the most important thing and it really helps with whatever circumstances come up. Our relationship with Christ is so strong, we know we can depend on him for help,” Donnie said.

Kershaw County is at the epicenter of South Carolina’s coronavirus outbreak, home to 55% of the state’s 33 confirmed cases. Officials on Monday also announced the first coronavirus-related death here, an elderly patient from a Lexington County nursing facility.

Sheheen and state Rep. Laurie Slade Funderburk, D-Camden, said they plan to support a request by Gov. Henry McMaster to send $45 million in emergency aid to the public health officials for coronavirus prevention and response efforts.

“I’m certainly waiting to hear what we need as a state, and will support whatever that is,” Funderburk said.

Weeks said he’s been satisfied at the state’s response to the virus’ emergence, but faulted federal officials for not reacting more swiftly.

“I do think our federal administration has not had our country in a good position to address this problem as it should be, so that’s been a concern,” Donnie said.

They decided to go public in the hopes that others will be proactive in getting screened for the virus.

‘We want people to know that once they have these symptoms, they should contact their primary care physician,” Weeks said.

As the former administrator of a rural healthcare facility, Donnie said he’s worried KerhshawHealth could be inundated with patients.

"I do think they are equipped to handle a certain number of patients that need to be quarantined within the hospital. Most have parts that are equipped to handle patients like that, but the number than can be accommodated is going to vary with the size of the hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, life is unfolding as usual for many residents in this city of 7,100.

At Camden House of Pizza on the busy DeKalb Street, owner Georgia Megadrosos said business is “off,” but she has no immediate plans to alter operating hours.

Staying open not only gives residents here a sense of normalcy, but she simply hasn’t seen a large enough downturn in traffic to necessitate such a move.

“They call us, ‘ground zero.’ I’m like, ‘wow, that’s a way to make us in the news,’” she said. “We’ve been slower inside. Over the weekend, we’ve probably had just as many takeouts as we’ve always had, but things are off.”