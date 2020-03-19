Associate rector at Mount Pleasant's St. Andrew's Church tests positive for coronavirus

Officials with St. Andrew's Church in Mount Pleasant confirmed late Thursday that three church officials had fallen ill, including Rector Steve Wood, and that one of the three has tested positive for coronavirus.

Associate Rector Anthony Kowbeidu tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to an email sent out to the church's members Thursday night.

Steve Wood, who also serves as bishop of the Anglican Church in North America's Diocese of the Carolinas, was admitted to East Cooper Medical Center with a high fever and difficulty breathing, officials said. He is awaiting test results to see if he has the illness.

Wood was in isolation pending the results.

"Steve began to feel sick Thursday, March 12, and immediately quarantined himself and sought medical assistance," officials said. "Anthony fell ill Sunday, March 15, and has been quarantined at home but appears to be asymptomatic at this time."

Associate Rector Randy Forrester fell ill with symptoms associated with COVID-19 on March 11, church officials said.

"He has also placed himself in self-quarantine at home since that day and scheduled for a virus test in the near future," officials said.

Other members of the church have quarantined themselves as well.

"We are awaiting further information and direction from (the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control) and will communicate that information to you as soon as we have it," officials said.