As vaccine eligibility opens wider in SC, finding an appointment still a spotty process

For millions in South Carolina, March 8 marked the first day they could sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. But with many people clamoring for an appointment and thousands on waitlists, loosened rules didn't mean everyone was successful scheduling a shot.

Just about one year after the first two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state, roughly 2.7 million residents of the state became eligible for the vaccine on March 8, including everyone 55 and older, those with underlying health issues or disabilities, and everyone who must work in-person. The new eligibility guidelines, announced last week, mean the majority of the state can look for an appointment.

But with dozens of vaccine providers to choose from, each with different scheduling systems, many in South Carolina found appointments were not easy to come by.

After spending hours on the phone the morning of March 8 calling a half dozen pharmacies and the hospital group Prisma Health, Nikki Thompson was able to schedule one of the vaccine appointments she needs. She still needs to find one for her wife.

A stay-at-home parent to four kids who qualifies because of her health, Thompson at first found an appointment three hours away from her home in Greenville. The couple's 4-year-old son has a chronic lung disease that has landed him in an emergency department with a common cold and has made the family all-the-more cautious over the past year.

"We've been counting down the days for the vaccine," Thompson said.

Then, early in the afternoon, Thompson discovered two local appointments at an Ingles Pharmacy for March 21. The trick was to call, not to look online, she said.

South Carolina moves on to its next steps in vaccinating as much of the public as possible before the highest priority individuals have all had a shot.

Only about a third of the state population who qualified in the first phase of eligibility have completed their vaccinations, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's data. That population includes people age 65 and older, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, health care workers and first responders.

As of March 5, about 531,000 people 65 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, representing about 57 percent of South Carolina's population in that age group.

At the Medical University of South Carolina, low vaccine supply has meant the health system hasn't been able to schedule new appointments for weeks. About 40,000 people are on MUSC's waitlist, all of whom qualified in the state's first phase. It is possible some of those thousands have since found appointments elsewhere.

At Conway Medical Center just outside of Myrtle Beach, 1,900 people from the first eligibility phase are on the hospital's waitlist. By the time the morning was out, 3,000 more people had requested appointments — putting it on track for the most requests in a single day since the hospital opened its portal on Jan. 13.

Even so, state health officials have said enough progress has been made, and enough appointments were left open across the state, to justify moving on. Nick Davidson, senior deputy for public health at DHEC, said March 5 "nearly" all long-term care facility residents and staff have at least had the opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Now that eligibility is opened up, DHEC is directing the public to use its website, vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov, where dots light up as green where appointments are supposedly available.

A spokeswoman for the health agency said the website is updated several times daily. Even so, clicking on a green dot doesn't always mean an appointment is guaranteed, with slots being quickly snapped up.

"It's important to note that a provider's ability to schedule appointments can change each day based on vaccine availability — more appointments will open up when facilities receive their direct shipments for the week — and as individuals cancel appointments for various reasons," the DHEC spokeswoman said.

Demand is still outstripping supply, she added.

Meanwhile, a portion of the state's weekly shipment of COVID-19 vaccines will be used to inoculate the state's educators, who were among the group newly eligible March 8. Ryan Brown, spokesman for the S.C. Department of Education, said more than 30 districts have announced clinics for their employees this week or next.

Some people had luck accessing vaccine appointment schedules before eligibility technically opened up on March 8.

Both Vicki Viers and her husband qualify because they are in their early 60s. Viers, an Huger resident and real estate broker, managed to schedule an appointment for her husband on Saturday, and by Monday morning, a shot was in his arm.

Viers plans to drive more than two hours to Camden for her own appointment on March 10.

Originally from West Virginia, Viers said she would be willing to drive to her home state for a vaccine if she had to. The virus has kept her from family, as well as hindered her efforts to build up her real estate business given she and her husband only moved to South Carolina about a year and a half ago. Now that she is scheduled, Viers plans to visit to her mother, who has also been vaccinated, and see her grandkids in Mount Pleasant and Ohio.

"I haven't seen the grandkids for a year except through windows," she said. "I can't wait for hugs."

With appointments set up for herself and her husband, Viers said she has moved on to searching for a way to schedule other members of her family who are newly eligible.

Seanna Adcox contributed reporting from Columbia, and Nick Masuda contributed from Myrtle Beach.