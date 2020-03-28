SC announces 121 new cases of coronavirus, two deaths

Two more South Carolinians have died after contracting coronavirus, bringing the state to 15 fatalities and 660 total cases in 40 counties.
Both of the patients who died had underlying health conditions, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. One was a Richland County resident, and one lived in Horry County.
The 121 new cases announced Saturday are largely due to a backlog of tests, DHEC said.
As South Carolina authorities debate the legality of ordering residents to stay home and stop the coronavirus' spread, residents and businesses were left to deal with uncertain terms of beach closures and stay-at-home orders.
Official across the state are asking residents to stay home and businesses to discourage gatherings.
Municipalities such as Charleston and Columbia have commanded residents to stay home, and beachside communities have barred nonresidents from the beaches. But the attorney general issued a nonbinding opinion Friday, saying only Gov. Henry McMaster has the power to enforce a shutdown.
On Saturday, residents protested as Folly Beach reopened to visitors, while other municipalities stood by the restrictions they'd announced.
Diners headed to pick up their to-go orders reported that police had turned them away from Sullivan's Island at a roadblock, suspicious that they were headed for the beach.
"I do not want to see anyone turned turned away that might be coming onto the island for food," Town Administrator Andy Benke said in an email to local businesses Thursday.
But by Friday evening, several Mex 1 Coastal Cantina customers told staff they'd been doubted at the roadblock and barely made it through, marketing director Morgan Hurley said.
According to Benke, it's up to individual officers to decide whether non-residents seem to be headed for the shore.
"I wish it was a little more objective than that," Benke said. "When four kids show up in a car with beach chairs and a cooler ... that's pretty clear."
Several takeout orders had been canceled Saturday morning, Hurley said, and the general manager was making deliveries to Mount Pleasant in an effort to circumvent the barricade.
Mex 1 whipped up an online ordering system at the pandemic's onset and takes about half its orders through it, Hurley said. They'd prepared for a downturn in business, but were counting on the town's support when they decided to stay open.
"The challenge is we've been telling customers that they can come get food," Hurley said. "It's just a waiting game at this point for all restaurants.
Other businesses have struggled to keep workers busy through the pandemic as well.
As the toll of the virus climbs, the state's largest hospital system announced furloughs of its workers.
Prisma said the COVID-19 public health crisis has negatively impacted business operations.
"The number of elective cases, which generate a major portion of our income, has decreased dramatically in the past two weeks. Additionally, we are incurring significant new costs associated with the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 patients who are seeking care from Prisma Health," the hospital system said in a statement.
The hospital did not say how many employees will be furloughed or for how long, but it will affect administrative, corporate and clinical employees across the entire organization.
Some employees were notified Friday and more will be issued furloughs next week.
"In order for us to take care of our patients today and the foreseeable future, we need to take this difficult measure. Once we come out of this – and we will – we can get back to business as usual," the statement said.
Jessica Holdman contributed to this report.