As the coronavirus disrupts SC worship services, small groups keep members connected

As the coronavirus has disrupted in-person gatherings for thousands of houses of worship across the nation for weeks, small groups are serving as spiritual lifelines, ensuring that members have a regular point of contact to their local faith communities.

“It means folks can have a place to connect while they can't connect with their fellow worshippers," said the Rev. Jim Arant, director of connectional ministries for the South Carolina United Methodist Conference.

Methodist founder John Wesley established a system that called for Christian accountability known as the class leader system. This eventually morphed into model for pastoral care, where leaders would act as sub-pastors to ensure sick members are visited, and those who miss church receive a phone call. While many churches today technically don't have have class leaders, the centuries-old practice lives on through modern small group ministries, Arant said.

Pews across the Holy City will sit empty for weeks as members turn toward online streaming for worship services. For some churches, the transition was easy since many small groups were already active on social media.

At North Charleston United Methodist Church, some groups have been sharing devotionals and news articles to keep members encouraged and informed.

Finding slight humor in the reality of being forced to stay home amid statewide school closures, members of one neighborhood group challenged each other to name the "top craziest five things you've said to your children you'd thought you'd never say," said Alllison Davidson, minister of children and connection.

Other small groups, such as choirs and contemporary bands, have shared music to keep one another uplifted during a period where many church doors are closed.

“It’s a really neat opportunity for churches in general to really connect in a deeper way," Davidson said. "It forces everybody to really talk to one another in a deeper way. We, as a church, are looking forward to something good that’s going to come out of this.”

The Rev. Richard Reams, pastor of North Charleston UMC, said the church has a phone tree list that identifies members who aren't active on social media or have email.

Those persons receive regular phone calls to stay updated on the status of the church. Church leaders also aim to identify medical and food needs.

“If you can’t leave your house, somebody’s going to talk to you," Reams said.

Some churches see the current crisis as an opportunity to revive old, but good, practices.

Davidson noted that while Wesley's class leader system may be seen as outdated to some, the impacts of the coronavirus have heightened the need for churches to have a regular means of communication with members.

She's been encouraging members to reach out to at least five parishioners per day. This helps ensure that North Charleston UMC, which boasts more than 500 members, stays in touch during a period where physical assemblies are called off.

"Just bringing everybody back to that basic, just communicating and thinking about others," she said. "Not thinking about yourself. Really focusing on other people. That’s what we’ve really been pushing."

Class leaders and small group facilitators aid members in various ways. Some find that offering prayers suffices. Others, like Valarie Frasier, find that making simple conversation lifts a person's spirits.

Frasier, who's served as a class leader at St. Peters AME for 10 years, cares for 10 parishioners. She's served her members by praying for them and taking them to the grocery store.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, she's talked with several parishioners, including the pastor, to ensure they're managing well in isolation.

She said the pandemic has brought to light her role as a spiritual leader.

“This situation has reminded me that you need to be on the phone and call people," she said.