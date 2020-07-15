As SC's coronavirus numbers continue to climb, expert warns state may 'run out of options'

South Carolina medical experts warn of lags in care and testing as the ballooning infection numbers stress hospital and testing resources. On Wednesday, the state recorded a record number of COVID-19 patients were hospitalized for treatment.
The Medical University of South Carolina was expected to update its dashboard Wednesday of key coronavirus indicators for the tri-country region. Michael Sweat, the director of MUSC's COVID-19 Epidemiology Intelligence Project, said the biggest takeaway from Wednesday's update is that the number of new infections continues to be high.
“We’re at an important inflection point here,” he said.
High infection numbers continue to add pressure on hospitals, which have concerns about staffing levels. It also makes it less likely that people will be tested in a timely manner and that contact tracing efforts will be useful. Leaders may be forced to re-institute restrictions and lockdowns.
“If this continues to grow, we’re going to run out of options,” Sweat said.
Statewide numbers
Number of new cases reported: 1,850
Total number of cases in S.C.: 62,071
Number of new deaths reported: 0; however, there are five new probable deaths
Total number of deaths in S.C.: 984, plus 14 probable deaths
Number of hospitalized patients: 1,560, with 206 on ventilators
Percent of tests that were positive: 21.6
Total number of tests in S.C.: 572,823
Which areas are hardest hit?
Charleston County again led the state in new cases with 214 positive tests. Horry followed with 188 new cases, while Richland logged 186 new confirmations and Greenville counted 168.
What’s happening in the tri-county region?
The tri-county area logged a total of 321 new cases, with 62 in Berkeley County and 45 in Dorchester.
Deaths
Officials are analyzing 14 recent deaths to confirm whether the patients had COVID-19, including five which were reported Wednesday. Of those five, two were from Charleston County, and one each from Greenville, Lancaster and Oconee counties.
What do experts say?
Experts continue to urge South Carolinians to wear masks outside their homes and avoid contact with those outside their households.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control expects to county over 100,000 COVID-19 cases by the end of July, and over 4,500 deaths by November if people across the state don't wear masks and avoid crowds.
How many cases have been found in long-term care facilities?
There are 3,433 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities: 2,285 residents and 1,148 staff workers, according to DHEC data released this week.
So far, 422 residents have died from the virus as well as eight staff workers. They account for about 44 percent of deaths in the state, the data shows.
One nursing home, Pruitt Health in Ridgeway, has had 18 deaths from COVID-19. Two facilities — Windsor Manor Nursing Home in Manning and Magnolia Manor in Inman — each have had 16 residents die.
The virus has been found in 231 facilities.
Stephen Hobbs and Cleve O'Quinn contributed to this report.