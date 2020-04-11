As SC's $45B housing industry enters peak season, pandemic expected to deliver a hit

The $45 billion housing industry in South Carolina hasn't been completely crippled by the coronavirus, but it's not immune to it either.

Open houses are shut down, walk-throughs are almost nonexistent and closings are expected to pale as the pandemic persists.

"The biggest thing we are seeing across the board is a slowdown in showings," said Owen Tyler, president of the South Carolina Realtors Association and managing broker in charge of the The Cassina Group. "Showings are declining in Charleston and the state as a whole."

The underlying reason for the drop-off, he said, is that people are not venturing out needlessly as they try to stay safe during the statewide stay-at-home order.

Virtual showings

For the most part, Tyler said, potential home buyers are looking at properties from their homes. That's led firms to convert to virtual showings via wireless phones or computers.

For agents such as Charles Constant with Robertson Howland Properties, the process has changed dramatically.

Before the governor's latest order, he was offering limited physical showings with appropriate and recommended guidelines but has since stopped.

At on-site walk-throughs at the beginning of the virus outbreak, he arrived in a separate vehicle from his clients, slapped on some gloves after sanitizing door knobs and surfaces and opened doors throughout a house.

"I normally didn't accompany them through the house," Constant said. "I stepped outside and kept my distance out of an abundance of caution."

When the visit was over and his clients had left, he wiped down the house and locked it up for the next prospective buyer.

Many of the homes that were being shown were unoccupied, since people living in a home on the market aren't too fond of prospective buyers trotting through their house during a pandemic.

For virtual showings, Constant had enlisted a professional to film a home before the outbreak, but he's now filming houses himself and posting the videos online.

Like Constant, Duval Acker with Carolina One Real Estate recently added a virtual tour for a 2,300-square-foot house she has listed in I'On in Mount Pleasant.

"We will get the house shown to you one way or the other," Acker said.

Virtual showings can give buyers an idea of what a house has to offer, but they can only go so far.

"People are creatures of habit and they want to go into a house before they buy it," Tyler said.

With walk-throughs significantly off the pace, that means buyers may wait until it's safe to look at a house in person.

'Not like before'

Still, contracts are being written across Charleston and the entire state, but Tyler said the level of activity "is not like it was before all of this happened."

With closings already in the works before the pandemic struck, pending home sales figures for March are not expected to be down significantly, but steep declines in closings will likely show up in the tallies for April and May.

And unlike the market crash during the Great Recession, Tyler pointed out the current crisis is not rooted in the housing industry.

"This is not a real estate event," Tyler said. "It's a world event. It has nothing to do with liquidity or the ability of buyers to get a loan. It's a health issue. Buyers are still there, and properties are available."

Nevertheless, home buyer sentiment has weakened as job losses mount and the stock market remains volatile just as the housing market entered peak season.

A survey by realtor.com at the end of March showed nearly half of those in the market for a house were less optimistic about making a purchase, and 37 percent of those looking to buy during the next six months reported having to postpone their purchase as a result of the pandemic.

As for sellers, 44 percent planned to postpone their sale and 60 percent felt less optimistic about the market because of the outbreak, according to the survey.

Additionally, home loan applications tumbled 33 percent last week from the same time last year, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index.

Freddie Mac recognized, too, that demand is down during the outbreak, but said the federal government's recent CARES Act should help.

"The good news is that the pending economic stimulus is on the way and will provide support for both consumers and businesses,” said Sam Khater, chief economist for the home-loan financing company.

Mortgage rates continue to be favorable and are down about three-quarters of a percentage point from this time last year. The average rate on a 30-year loan held steady at 3.33 percent on Thursday while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage slipped a tad to 2.77 percent.

Refinancing

Those low borrowing costs also are fueling refinancings that are up 144 percent year over year and keeping businesses, such as real estate attorneys, busy.

"Refinancings are still going strong," said Robert Donaldson of the Donaldson Law Firm, which specializes in real estate transactions in Mount Pleasant. "As long as interest rates stay like they are, people are going to want to refinance."

At his law firm, clients are greeted outside under an overhanging roof by a table set up with hand sanitizer and a small sign asking them to wait outside.

If the weather permits, closings are done outside — at least 6 feet apart. For those who need to go inside, a side door leads into a small conference room where clients sit at one end of the table and the attorney at the other. Documents are slid back and forth.

"We don't let anyone through the front door," said Donaldson, who asks that couriers and delivery services leave packages or documents in a box outside the office.

Closings are still taking place, but at a slower pace. And fewer are expected over the next couple of months, he said.

Contracts that were signed a month ago before the pandemic are now being finalized, but Donaldson's father and law partner, Rob, said his phone hasn't been ringing as much lately on new purchases and he expects fewer closings to take place, likely into June, depending on how long the virus rages.

The elder Donaldson also said anything that can be handled over the phone is done so in advance, so there is as little contact as possible in person.

One of the hardest aspects about the pandemic-era closings for the law firm is the longtime, recognized ritual at the end of a deal.

"It's so disappointing," the younger Donaldson said. "You can't congratulate someone with a handshake when the closing is completed."