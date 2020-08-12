As SC watches, North Carolina pushes high school football season to February

As he works toward trying to play a high school football season during the coronavirus pandemic, Jerome Singleton says he will keep an eye on what is happening in neighboring states.

On Wednesday, the S.C. High School League commissioner got conflicting messages from North Carolina and Georgia.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday that it will postpone the start of its football season until February.

Meanwhile, the Georgia High School Association said it is sticking with its start date of Sept 4 — at least for now.

“We’re going to pay attention to what happens in North Carolina and Georgia more than what happens at the college level,” Singleton told The Post and Courier this week. “We’re going to take our leadership from DHEC (S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control) and from our sports medical advisory committee to figure out what’s the best fit for us.”

Last week, the SCHSL delayed the start date for football for the second time due to the pandemic. The league’s executive committee voted unanimously to start football practice on Sept. 8 (from Aug. 17), and allow games beginning Sept. 25 (from Sept. 11).

The new football plan calls for a seven-game regular season, with the playoffs starting Nov. 13 and the state finals set for Dec. 4-5.

North Carolina will start football practice for a seven-game season on Feb. 8, with the first games on Feb. 27 and the season ending on April 9.

The only North Carolina sports that will start in the fall are cross country and volleyball (Nov. 4) and swimming and diving (Nov 23). Basketball will start practice on Dec. 7.

"This calendar provides us the greatest chance of providing interscholastic athletic opportunities to the students of the NCHSAA for the 2020-2021 academic year," the North Carolina association said in a statement. "We believe that this is the best path forward to a safe return to the field."

In Georgia, the GHSA said it was still planning to play football games starting on Sept. 4, but that could change based on COVID-19 numbers.

"It is possible that the start date of Sept. 4 could change based on COVID-19 data," the GHSA said. "As numbers dictate over the next two weeks, a decision will be forthcoming with regard to the football start date."

The GHSA is tracking the number of COVID-19 cases among high school athletes, while the SCHSL is not. The GHSA reported 866 positive test results to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday, an increase of 211 from the 655 cases reported on July 28.