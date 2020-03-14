As SC stocks up on coronavirus essentials, businesses focus on cleaning, replenishing

Businesses are focused on cleaning surfaces and replenishing products as South Carolinians stock up on essentials as President Donald Trump announced additional national measures intended to ease the virus' impact on residents.
The House passed a bipartisan bill just after midnight Saturday, dedicating billions to ensure paid leave for Americans affected by the virus and related closures, and cover copays for COVID-19 testing. Trump said at a noon press conference that he would be signing the bill.
Trump highlighted a point jump in the stock market, a record increase that did not erase the week's losses, and praised citizens and businesses who are stocking up on essentials.
Harris Teeter announced Saturday morning that it will be closing stores at 9 p.m. each night beginning Sunday, "to focus on cleaning, replenishment and the well-being of our associates."
The grocery chain also capped purchases Friday to three items in high-demand categories, including toilet paper, pasta and cleaning supplies.
Publix placed a two-item cap on those items, and suspended food demonstrations at all locations, CEO Todd Jones said in an email to customers. They are closing all stores at 8 p.m. until further notice to give employees more time to sanitize and restock shelves.
Costco and some Walmart locations had police directing traffic on Friday and Saturday as customers filled their carts.
As Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency, anyone found to be in violation of the state's price gouging laws is guilty of a misdemeanor, and faces up to 30 years in jail along with a $1000 fine.
The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies cancelled a re-accreditation assessment visit it had scheduled for March 16-19 at the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.