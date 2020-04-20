As SC rolls back closures, health officials say coronavirus transmission risk remains high

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster allowed some businesses to reopen Monday, calling it a "gradual step" that will help South Carolina's economy recover faster than other states from the coronavirus outbreak.

Still in a sign of tension over how quickly to resume normal activity in South Carolina, a top state public health expert said Monday that people taking precautions have helped finally slow the spread of the deadly and highly contagious virus.

"Our current data does show us that social distancing and staying at home is working and that must continue," said Dr. Linda Bell, the state's chief epidemiologist. "And we realize that what we're asking is not easy, but it still must continue some time into the future until we have greater assurance that we're on downward side of the curve and for a more prolonged period of time."

As an initial phase of rolling back mandatory closures, McMaster allowed the reopening of public beach accesses at noon Tuesday and retailers — including department stores, florists and flea markets — at 5 p.m. Monday. Hair and nail salons, theaters and gyms must remain closed. Thousands of businesses deemed essential, including grocery, liquor and gun stores, never had to close.

"Our goal was to cause the most damage possible to the virus with the least permanent damage to South Carolina's businesses," McMaster said, adding the latest move will enable the state to "slingshot around the competition" when the crisis passes.

Other Southern states are opening businesses back up, too.

Neighboring Georgia is set to leapfrog South Carolina, as Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that gyms, bowling alleys, and hair and nail salons can reopen Friday. Restaurants can resume dine-in eating, and theaters can have shows starting Monday. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will let the state's stay-at-home order expire April 30 and will allow unspecified businesses to reopen Monday.

South Carolina's latest emergency declaration, which includes to stay at home unless going to work or a business deemed essential, expires April 27. But it can be extended or amended.

Bell warned Monday that while data indicates the patient numbers are leveling, they could easily spike if South Carolinians don't continue to adhere to strict social-distancing recommendations.

"The risk of transmission still remains high," she said, urging people to "wear masks at all times when you're in public," as well as regularly washing hands and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

Bell said state health officials would like to see a significant drop in cases over two weeks, which has been recommended by the White House for states to ease social- distancing measures. Bell did not offer an opinion on the governor's decision to relax some restrictions.

McMaster countered that, while South Carolinians should not stop those public health efforts to curb the spread of the virus, the state needs to restart the economy. Close to 300,000 South Carolinians have filed for unemployment benefits in the past month.

"South Carolina's business is business," he said. "And to the extent we can, we must let those businesses operate because people want to work, they need to work ... and we're going to do all we can to see they can do that and continue with their lives as much as possible under this very serious situation."

McMaster said he could give no timeline for additional rollbacks, including the stay-at-home order, other than South Carolina "should be in the victory lane" within a month.

A new, 29-member task force called "accelerateSC," which will begin meeting later this week, will offer recommendations.

The governor insisted he was not putting the economy above people's health, noting businesses are supposed to limit the number of customers allowed inside doors.

House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-Rock Hill, agreed with McMaster's decision, saying small businesses can operate while maintaining social-distancing measures.

"Small business is the backbone of the economy," said the Rock Hill Republican. "As a state, what we need to do is let small businesses do what they do best, and that is innovate and survive."

State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, a Charleston Democrat, said he does not think McMaster has been precise enough in pointing to specific data underlying his decision-making and worries that economic concerns are overriding public safety.

“The governor is in a tough position, but we can’t let political pressure drive decisions around the safety of our citizenry because if we make the wrong decision here, it will only put us in a deeper hole both for the economy and public health,” Kimpson said. “None of us want to be home any longer than we have to, but I fear some of these decisions are going to come back to haunt us.”

McMaster's order allowing public beach access to resume Tuesday does not stop local authorities from adopting their own rules. Officials in several Charleston-area beach towns have already said their beaches will remain closed.

"We're turning that back over to the mayors … to make their own decisions," McMaster said.

He noted that law enforcement officers are still authorized to disperse gatherings of three or more.

State Rep. Alan Clemmons, a Myrtle Beach Republican, sent McMaster a letter last week asking him to consider reopening the beaches to local residents, citing the therapeutic effects it could have.

"With the beaches closed and the parks closed, that only leaves you with 4-foot-wide sidewalks to walk on,” Clemmons said. “Opening a 300-foot-wide beach seems to make a lot more sense for those local residents to give them a chance to get out in fresh air and to find a little bit of relief from the isolation they’ve been in."

The rollbacks begin as the state's public health agency reported an additional 64 patients diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 4,439 South Carolinians since March 6; 124 of them have died.

South Carolina likely will see 750 additional cases weekly through early May, a decrease in earlier forecasts from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

A forecast by University of Washington over the weekend showed South Carolina has already passed the peak of COVID-19 deaths and usage of hospital beds. According to the latest model, 217 coronavirus patients are expected to die by August — far fewer than the 680 deaths predicted earlier last week.

But McMaster said it was South Carolinians' compliance that prompted his announcement.

"In light of the common sense being shown by the great people of South Carolina, we are ready to take some steps that will help," he said.

Over the next month, accelerateSC will meet regularly to provide rolling recommendations.

The advisory team includes business owners, health care and insurance executives, mayors, college presidents, bankers and a Baptist pastor. The all-volunteer team consists of five sub-groups focused on different aspects of the reopening, including a one-stop shop for residents to call for questions on issues such as unemployment, loans and licensing. Coordinating the group is James Burns, former chief of staff for Gov. Nikki Haley and an attorney at one of South Carolina's largest firms.

Also last week, hospitals began resuming elective surgeries, a month after McMaster urged them to stop.

Each is making its own calculations, said Schipp Ames, spokesman for the state Hospital Association.

"Hospitals are really focused on trying to take care of COVID patients they have now and be prepared for any potential surge," he said. "We just recognize how unpredictable this virus has been. We continue to hope for the best and prepare for the worst."

The task force includes Dr. David Cole, president of the Medical University of South Carolina, who said South Carolina will emerge into a "new normal."

"It's up to us to take responsibility and make smart decisions," he said, adding that models have improved significantly. "It's not like we're moving blindly. We have to monitor. … There will be more infections. But we can do it in a manageable manner."

Andy Shain, Jamie Lovegrove and Mary Katherine Wildeman contributed to this report.