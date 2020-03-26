As SC records 456 total coronavirus cases, Real ID deadline extended nationwide

In light of coronavirus' status as a national emergency, President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to extend the REAL ID deadline by a year, until October 1, 2021.
Richland County has its first death related to COVID-19, County Administrator Leonardo Brown said in a briefing Thursday for council members. Brown said he was made aware of the death this afternoon.
South Carolina now has 456 total confirmed cases of coronavirus spread across 39 counties. The Department of Health and Environmental Control has recorded a total of nine deaths.
Authorities cordoned off outdoor spaces to prevent gatherings Thursday, including Charleston city parks and the Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park. Some boat landings and bike paths remained open.
Beginning Friday, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office will be restricting hours for background checks and metal permit applications to weekdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Citizens can pick up copies of accident and incident reports during those hours.
As residents are asked to stay home and medical professionals take stock of their inventory, some hospitals are asking South Carolinians to help them store up necessary equipment.
Local hospitals had normal stocks of necessary equipment but need to stave off the shortages other areas have seen with an influx of patients and lack of shipments.
Roper St. Francis Healthcare is accepting donations at 9165 University Boulevard, Suite 200 in North Charleston during business hours, they announced Thursday. They're asking for N95 masks, surgical masks, faceshields, gowns, gloves, goggles and bouffant caps, as well as hand sanitizer, bleach wipes and sanitation wipes.
Tidelands Health has thousands of stockpiled masks, but needs volunteers with sewing machines to replace the brittle old elastic straps before they can be used.
Mike Fitts contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.