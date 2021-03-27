As SC preps to open coronavirus vaccines to anyone 16 and older, over 2.5M doses delivered

As South Carolina prepares to open coronavirus vaccine eligibility to adults across the state, more than 2.5 million doses have reached the Palmetto State.

Beginning March 31, anyone age 16 or older will be eligible for a vaccine in the state, regardless of health conditions or employment status.

As of March 27, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control had logged 2,537,380 doses received. Of those, 1,865,391 — nearly 74 percent — have been given to patients.

While Pfizer and Moderna have each sent over a million doses, the Palmetto State has also received 72,000 Johnson & Johnson doses. According to DHEC, more than 42,500 people have received the one-shot inoculation in the state.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 752 confirmed, 439 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 462,954 confirmed, 85,160 probable.

Percent positive: 4.8 percent.

New deaths reported: 11 confirmed, 2 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,042 confirmed, 1,062 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 70 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

42nd as of March 26, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (126), Richland County (70) and Charleston County (56) saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 56 new cases on March 27, while Berkeley had 27 and Dorchester counted 29.

Deaths

Two of the new confirmed deaths reported were in people age 35 to 64, and nine were patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 531 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 27, 127 were in the ICU and 59 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

New research from the CDC suggests anxiety and depression are increasing as the pandemic wears on.

The report found a significant increase in people saying they had recent symptoms of a depression or anxiety disorder. In February, 42 percent of all adults reported feeling the symptoms, compared with 36 percent in August.

The survey results, published March 26, found the problem was especially acute in adults younger than 30 and people who have less than a high school education. Many of the people who said they were feeling the symptoms of anxiety or depression also said they hadn't been treated for those feelings.

"One in four adults who experienced these symptoms reported that they needed but did not receive counseling or therapy for their mental health," researchers wrote.