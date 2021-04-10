As SC passes 2.5 million coronavirus vaccines, leaders focus on marginalized communities

With over 2.5 million coronavirus vaccine doses administered in South Carolina, leaders are continuing to focus inoculation efforts on some of the state's most effected populations.

Dr. Youlanda Gibbs, founder and executive director of Palmetto Palace, said Charleston's Hispanic community has joined forces with health officials to offer interpreting and support at pop-up vaccine sites.

On Saturday, Gibbs' crew hosted three different vaccination events across North Charleston, including one at the Department of Social Services on Rivers Avenue and another at Alston Arms near Midland Park Elementary School.

The team's mobile health unit will then spend Sunday at Haut Gap Middle School on Johns Island, where interpreters will be available for drive-up shots.

Gibbs said they'll be able to administer at least 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and hopes the weekend schedule and appointment-free system will make the shots more accessible.

"We're just wanting to make sure that we're able to get the vaccine into hard-to-reach communities that may lack access with transportation, technology," Gibbs told The Post and Courier.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 637 confirmed, 351 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 470,805 confirmed, 90,968 probable.

Percent positive: 3.7 percent.

New deaths reported: 17 confirmed, 9 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,160 confirmed, 1,113 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 72 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

40th as of April 9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (102), Richland County (57) and Charleston County (52) saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 52 new cases on April 10, while Berkeley had 35 and Dorchester had 29.

Deaths

Five of the new confirmed deaths reported were patients age 35 to 64, and 12

were 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 524 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 10, 131 were in the ICU and 67 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Dr. Danielle Scheurer, chief quality officer at the Medical University of South Carolina, said she believes hesitancy to take the vaccine is "our biggest hurdle."

Even among MUSC's staff in Charleston, a third remain unvaccinated. Across MUSC's regional hospitals in Mullins, Florence, Chester and Lancaster, half have not yet taken a vaccine. All are eligible.

"We still have a lot of work to do," Scheurer said.