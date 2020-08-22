As SC leaders work for more coronavirus testing, new cases show steady spread

South Carolina's coronavirus infection data reflected steady growth Saturday, with new cases hovering under 1,000 as officials work to increase testing rates.

Hundreds of mobile testing events are scheduled through the fall, bolstering permanent testing facilities throughout the state.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has scheduled 247 mobile testing clinics through Oct. 13.

Residents can go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at a mobile clinic or one of 222 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities.

The health department seeks to identify people who are infected with the virus so they can isolate themselves and keep others from becoming infected.

"Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need," DHEC said in a news release.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 825

Total number of cases in S.C.: 109,962

Number of new deaths reported: 33

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 2,372

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,079

Percent of tests that were positive: 13.7 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 975,875

Which areas are hardest hit?

Charleston County had the state's highest number of new, daily cases at 90, DHEC said. Richland County followed with 87, and Anderson County had 46.

What's happening in the tri-county region?

Charleston County had 90 new cases, Berkeley had 17, and Dorchester had 43, DHEC said.

Deaths

DHEC didn't immediately share statistics about the new deaths reported Saturday. In addition to 33 confirmed deaths, the agency is investigating two more that were possibly caused by COVID-19.

Hospitalizations

DHEC reported 1,025 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Saturday. Of these, 155 were on ventilators, and 258 were in intensive care.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to avoid being indoors or within 6 feet of unmasked people. Several municipalities have formalized the request with local ordinances.