As SC hospitals fill up, one builds tent facility to care for coronavirus overflow

ORANGEBURG — The series of inflated medical tents outside the Regional Medical Center look like something out of a plague movie, but they adequately reflect the alarm inside the brick walls of this rural hospital grappling with a real-life pandemic.

COVID-19 case numbers have exploded in Orangeburg County and in neighboring Bamberg and Calhoun over the past month, rapidly turning the southern tip of South Carolina’s Midlands region into one of state’s worst hotspots for the deadly virus.

More than ever, people here are becoming seriously ill as infection rates soar among Black communities where pre-existing health conditions make people more susceptible to the respiratory disease.

The recent outbreak threatens to overwhelm the Regional Medical Center, a county-owned hospital that serves residents from four counties, covering a territory twice the size of Rhode Island.

More than 95 percent of its beds are full, and dozens of nurses have been knocked out of work after exposure to the virus. Even the facility’s heating and air conditioning system has been strained by new negative-air-pressure rooms, which manipulate air flow to keep the virus from escaping a patient's room and spreading within the hospital.

Eyeing worsening hospitalization numbers, the 100-year-old Orangeburg hospital last week called in help. Working with the S.C. National Guard, it erected a field hospital in its parking lot — believed to be the first of its kind in the state in response to the pandemic.

When it is completed in a few weeks, the quartet of tents will provide overflow capacity for as many as a dozen patients at a time. Hospital CEO Charles Williams hopes it never becomes necessary, but he stressed the importance of having room for patients as the virus continues to spread.

“For so many, we’re the only option,” Williams said. “We must do everything we can to actively plan to care for our patients.”

Taking precautions

COVID-19 hospitalizations have been on a steady rise statewide since the start of June, when South Carolina’s health systems were caring for about 450 patients. Now, that number is nearly 1,600.

Over the past month, emergency departments have been stuffed and hospital beds suitable for COVID-19 patients have become scarce. Hospitals also have struggled with staffing as employees have contracted the virus and replacements have been in high demand.

Some hospitals have been forced to send sick people to other facilities several times this summer, some of them hours away from patients’ homes. If the state's outbreak worsens, some patients — especially in rural areas — might have nowhere to go.

Unless those trends reverse — a possibility as South Carolinians increasingly wear masks in public — setups like the Regional Medical Center’s field hospital could become more common.

Already, several other hospitals have moved to expand their bed capacity.

The Medical University of South Carolina announced earlier this month it would make room by treating some adult COVID-19 patients in its children’s hospital. In April, the Charleston hospital also turned part of its gym into a field hospital, which it hasn’t yet needed to use.

Lowcountry officials also have discussed turning the North Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Complex into a remote field hospital. In Columbia, Prisma Health has considered using the University of South Carolina’s downtown volleyball facility for overflow.

Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet received permission from state health officials to turn the 29 rehabilitation beds on its fourth floor into beds suitable for COVID-19 patients, chief operating officer Gayle Resetar said.

Months ago, the state developed a plan to provide as many as 3,000 more hospital beds — for a total of 9,000 statewide — to handle a major surge of COVID-19 patients. That plan included using 18 facilities, including sports arenas, hotels and closed hospitals, as field hospitals.

Those sites haven’t yet been needed. Neither were many of the 30 field hospitals built by the Army Corps of Engineers across the country earlier this year, which supplied thousands more beds for sick patients.

But hospitals say they want plans in place in case they are overrun by another surge in sick patients. Williams said it is hard to know if the worst has already passed.

“We will know the peak after we’ve been there,” Williams said at a press conference Monday. “None of us have gone down this road before.”

'People let their guard down'

Orangeburg County, an agricultural hub crisscrossed by interstate lanes and railroad lines, was always going to be hit hard if an outbreak emerged. About 62 percent of the county's 86,000 residents are Black, owing to the area's history with slavery on cotton plantations.

African Americans across the country have gotten sick and died from COVID-19 at far greater rates than their White counterparts. Experts attribute that to longstanding inequities in healthcare access and higher rates of diabetes, heart disease, lung disease and other pre-existing health conditions.

Those trends are evident in Orangeburg, where three Black people have tested positive for COVID-19 for every White person to do so.

That’s why local leaders have been alarmed to see Orangeburg County post the state’s third-highest infection rate recently. Bamberg County, Orangeburg’s southern neighbor, currently has the state’s worst rate.

“It does seem like it is more likely to overwhelm us than any system in the state,” said state Sen. Brad Hutto, an Orangeburg Democrat.

Experts can’t pinpoint why the disease has taken off in Orangeburg. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control says it hasn’t identified any superspreading events behind the area’s explosion in cases.

But doctors at Regional Medical Center point the finger at a community-wide failure to take the virus as seriously enough.

“People let their guard down, to be honest,” said John Samies, an infectious disease doctor at RMC. “Until someone in your household is ill or dies, it isn’t real to you.”

The ramifications are clear.

On Monday, as Regional Medical Center officials held a press conference to discuss the pandemic, 154 of the hospital’s 162 beds were full.

One-third of the hospital’s patients — 54 — were being treated for COVID-19. Thirty patients have died from the disease over the past few months.

Hospital employees also have become sick. Some 30 of them were out of work Monday after contracting the virus or being exposed to it by a family member, Williams said. That means the hospital — like others across the state — have relied heavily on short-term contract nurses.

Staffing is a major concern statewide. Hospitals that go to great lengths to boost bed capacity still can’t fill those beds with patients if nurses are out sick.

“Every hospital at this time is struggling to staff the beds that are in place, rather than additional beds,” said Resetar, the chief operating officer at Tidelands Health.

Williams said Regional Medical Center will have enough employees to staff its four-tent field hospital, once ready.

One of the tents will serve as a nursing station. Another will provide space for nurses to don and remove protective clothing and equipment. One tent will store food and supplies. And one will house up to 12 patients, most who are not seriously ill.

The field hospital could serve as a sort of discharge facility. When COVID-19 patients have mostly recovered from the disease and are close to leaving the hospital, they can spend their final few days in the tent — where they won't take a bed away from a seriously ill patient who needs it more.

Like other hospitals, Regional Medical Center won’t need the facility if more South Carolinians commit to taming the virus by staying home, practicing proper hygiene and wearing masks in public.

“Take this seriously,” Williams urged. “We are in a state where your civil liberties are jeopardizing the health and liberties of others.”