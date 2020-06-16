As SC family courts modify pandemic restrictions, difficulties remain for the unrepresented

Even in the best of times, tensions run high in family court. Cases are emotional, law is complex and parties who can't afford to hire attorneys have to navigate the hearings with little guidance.

The measures designed to help — court advocates employed by local shelters, extra seating for family and friends to show support — have been largely hamstrung by social distancing regulations aimed at balancing safety with justice.

Courthouses have gotten creative to keep dockets running smoothly: some emergency hearings are continuing with just the necessary parties, masked and standing far apart, while paperwork is funneled through a dropbox in Charleston County and a drive-through system in Berkeley County.

"If you're filing something traumatic, it's nice to see the woman on the other side of the glass that's trying to help you," said Nicole Burnham, a court advocate with My Sister's House. "That's gone now. ... She just puts in her paperwork and hopes that it's right."

In mid-March, the S.C. Supreme Court ordered family courts to limit their hearings to emergency matters such as emergency protective custody, protective orders, bench warrants and juvenile detention. And even in those hearings, the only people allowed to physically enter courtrooms are the parties, their attorneys, judges and "necessary witnesses."

They can wear masks at all times, a second order clarified in late May, and an early June order specified that masks — along with staggered schedules, social distancing and regular sanitation — should be used in any non-jury matters heard in-person.

But any hearing can be conducted with videoconferencing, Chief Justice Donald Beatty wrote, and courts have successfully hosted thousands of court hearings over WebEx and Zoom.

Uncontested divorces and settlement agreements may be temporarily recognized without hearings, though the South Carolina Bar recommends seeking out legal help to finalize the processes once the pandemic abates. Custody and visitation orders made before the restrictions were enacted may stand, though guardians may need to be flexible with schedules to reduce the chances of transmission.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

And for the slew of Lowcountry parents who have been without work due to the pandemic, individual judges will decide whether they're willfully neglecting support payments, and, therefore, eligible for a month in jail for contempt of court. Arrests on bench warrants for failing to pay child support and alimony have been suspended through early July.

It's up to each county court to decide how to handle emergency cases, and how to work around or add to existing precautions. Some are using videoconferencing software to conduct hearings online for parties who agree to the arrangement.

That means Burnham has had to get creative to help victims prepare for their hearings. She hadn't been to the Charleston County courthouse since the pandemic began, she said, but has driven to Moncks Corner to meet victims in the parking lot of the Berkeley County courthouse.

"And then she drives up like she's going to the bank, and she talks to the clerk through the little speaker," Burnham said. "It's just a very disjointed, impersonal exchange."

Juvenile court fares better, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said, because of the legal protections already in place for children accused of crimes. The attorneys, juvenile justice professionals and parents who attend hearings means crowded courtrooms and hallways with many opportunities for COVID-19 transmission. Instead, a full docket of online hearings for 12 to 15 recently detained juveniles is scheduled twice each week.

"We haven't had a problem with that," Wilson said. "I think they've done a good job so far (in enforcing precautions)."

The clinical, unfamiliar process of self-representing in family court is an unwelcome stressor for parties who are already worried about the outcomes of their cases, according to Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services family law attorney Audrey Brown. She generally doesn't join her clients in the courtroom, even without restrictions, but prepares them to represent themselves in divorce, child custody and protective order hearings.

"Try to at least discuss the legal issue with an attorney," Brown advised. "I think that the nerve-wracking point for any legal case if you're representing yourself is if you've not been in court before and seen how the process works, it's a new experience."