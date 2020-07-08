As SC emerges as global coronavirus hotspot, Taiwan donates masks

With South Carolina emerging as a global coronavirus hotspot and growing hospitalizations for COVID-19 alarming hospital officials across the state, authorities continue to warn of dire consequences unless the rate of new infections decreases.
A study by the Harvard Global Health Initiative published earlier this month showed South Carolina recorded the nation's fourth highest rate of new infections per 100,000 residents. The figure is a 7-day rolling average.
The study also concluded that the Palmetto State had reached a "tipping point" and stated that a stay at home order would be necessary to lower the infection rate.
On Wednesday, the New York Times published an analysis that showed South Carolina had the world's third-highest rate of new coronavirus cases, per million residents, in the last seven days.
As the number of infections continue to rise, South Carolinians are seeing help from abroad.
The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office donated over 8 million masks to the United States since the pandemic began, 92,000 of which are earmarked for the Palmetto State.
Rep. Joe Wilson and Secretary of State Mark Hammond each received a batch of masks, which Hammond's office donated to the state Emergency Management Division.
"This gift comes at precisely the right time to best help our families and communities across South Carolina," SCEMD Director Kim Stenson said as case numbers climbed Tuesday.
Statewide numbers
Number of new cases reported: 1,537
Total number of cases in S.C.: 48,770, plus 139 probable cases
Number of new deaths reported: 38, including previously unreported fatalities
Total number of deaths in S.C.: 876, plus eight probably deaths
Number of hospitalized patients: 1,404
Percent of tests that were positive: 21 percent, a new record
Total number of tests in S.C.: 497,122
Which areas are hardest-hit?
On Wednesday, Charleston led the state in new cases with 260. Horry logged 170, while Greenville counted 167.
What’s happening in the tri-county region?
In addition to Charleston's 260 new cases, Berkeley reported 79 new positive tests and Dorchester counted 76.
Deaths
In addition to the patients who died Tuesday, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control counted several deaths that occurred in late June and early July but hadn't previously been reported.
One of the patients was under 34 years old, five were between 34 and 64 years old and another 32 were elderly. They'd lived in Charleston, Dillon, Dorchester, Georgetown, Greenville, Horry, Kershaw, Laurens, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda and Spartanburg counties.
What do experts say?
The rise in the number of people hospitalized with the virus has concerned medical officials. Due to the steady increase in patients, the Medical University Hospital in Charleston recently decided to admit some adult patients to the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. Prisma Health in the Midlands and Upstate regions has made similar decisions.
If social distancing and mask ordinances are not followed, medical experts warn, hospitals could become overwhelmed. The increase in new cases and hospitalizations is not solely the result of increased testing, officials have said, but is also connected to the rise in community transmission.