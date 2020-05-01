You are the owner of this article.
As SC eases restrictions, officials announce 160 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths

  • Updated

South Carolina officials announced 160 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths on Friday, each number adding to the toll of sickness and death in the Palmetto State. 

Since the first cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, were first diagnosed in early March, there have been 6,258 people sickened, with 256 of them dying, according to statistics released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. 

Of the new deaths, 11 were of elderly patients in the following counties: three in Carendon, two in Williamsburg and one each in Greenville, Florence, Horry, Orangeburg, Richland and Spartanburg, DHEC said. One death was a middle aged patient in Spartanburg County. 

Most people who've contracted COVID-19 have recovered. 

State data shows that as of Thursday, 78 percent of people to have contracted the illness got better while 22 percent remain ill. 

Those statistics are updated by DHEC every Tuesday and Friday. 

State officials continue to urge the public to practice social distancing, use a mask while out, avoid touching frequently touched items, wash their hands regularly and monitor themselves for symptoms like fever, cough and shortness of breath. 

This story is developing. Check back for more. 

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

