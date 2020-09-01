As SC coronavirus testing remains low, schools prep to ID cases among students

As coronavirus testing across South Carolina remains low, educators are keeping tabs on their students as schools begin reopening.

Beginning Friday, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control will release two reports each week on the number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff at K-12 schools.

Many colleges have already begun self-reporting cases, as students return to restricted campuses.

At Furman University in Greenville, 29 students tested positive after unauthorized fraternity parties held off-campus, spokesman Tom Evelyn said. The fraternity — Kappa Alpha — is on interim suspension and faces possible sanctions, as do the students who attended.

If the behavior continues, the university said in an announcement, in-person classes can't continue through November as planned. As of Monday, 74 students were in a two-week quarantine, according to the university's campus dashboard.

There are 254 mobile testing clinics scheduled through Oct. 17. Residents can go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at a mobile clinic or one of 229 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 761

Total cases in S.C.: 118,116, plus 1,730 probable cases

New deaths reported: 37

Total deaths in S.C.: 2,626, plus 131 probable deaths

Hospitalized patients: 894

Percent of positive tests: 22.4 percent

Total tests in S.C.: 1,018,379

Hardest-hit areas

Richland County led the state in new daily cases, with 163 positive tests, according to DHEC. Florence County followed with 56 new cases, and York County tallied 54.

What about the tri-county?

In addition to Charleston County's 44 new cases, Berkeley had 17 and Dorchester had 18.

Three Berkeley, one Charleston and one Dorchester resident died of the coronavirus, DHEC said.

Deaths

Of the 37 new, confirmed deaths, four were 35 to 64 and 33 were 65 or older. They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Dorchester, Fairfield, Florence, Greenville, Hampton, Horry, Lancaster, Lexington, Saluda, Spartanburg, Sumter and Union counties.

Hospitalizations

DHEC reported 894 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday. Of these, 141 were on ventilators and 232 were in intensive care.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to avoid being indoors or within 6 feet of unmasked people. Several municipalities have formalized the request with local ordinances. One, Mount Pleasant, failed on Tuesday to renew its ordinance mandating masks.

Anna B. Mitchell contributed to this report.