As SC coronavirus infections outpace other countries', Taiwan donates masks

As South Carolina becomes one of three states to rank worse than other countries in the rate of coronavirus infections, Taiwan stepped in to donate masks to the state.
The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, which has donated over 8 million masks to the United States since the pandemic began, earmarked 92,000 of the paper face coverings for the Palmetto State.
Rep. Joe Wilson and Secretary of State Mark Hammond each recieved a batch of masks, which Hammond's office donated to the state Emergency Management Division.
"This gift comes at precisely the right time to best help our families and communities across South Carolina," SCEMD Director Kim Stenson said as case numbers climbed Tuesday.
Statewide numbers
Number of new cases reported: 1,537
Total number of cases in S.C.: 48,770, plus 139 probable cases
Number of new deaths reported: 38, including previously unreported fatalities
Total number of deaths in S.C.: 876, plus eight probably deaths
Number of hospitalized patients: 1,404
Percent of tests that were positive: 21 perccent, a new record
Total number of tests in S.C.: 497,122
Which areas are hardest-hit?
On Wednesday, Charleston led the state in new cases with 260. Horry logged 170, while Greenville counted 167.
What’s happening in the tri-county region?
In addition to Charleston's 260 new cases, Berkeley reported 79 new positive tests and Dorchester counted 76.
Deaths
In addition to the patients who died Tuesday, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control counted several deaths that occurred in late June and early July but hadn't previously been reported.
One of the patients was under 34 years old, five were between 34 and 64 years old and another 32 were elderly. They'd lived in Charleston, Dillon, Dorchester, Georgetown, Greenville, Horry, Kershaw, Laurens, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda and Spartanburg counties.
What do experts say?
The rise in the number of people hospitalized with the virus has concerned medical officials. Due to the steady increase in patients, the Medical University Hospital in Charleston recently decided to admit some adult patients to the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. Prisma Health in the Midlands and Upstate regions has made similar decisions.
If social distancing and mask ordinances are not followed, medical experts warn, hospitals could become overwhelmed. The increase in new cases and hospitalizations is not solely the result of increased testing, officials have said, but is also connected to the rise in community transmission.