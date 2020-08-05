As SC coronavirus deaths grow, DHEC marks steady swell in ventilators, ICU beds used

South Carolina has recorded 45 more deaths of residents who contracted COVID-19, authorities said Wednesday, adding some belatedly reported July deaths to a month that had already seen a marked spike in fatalities.

Deaths at long-term care facilities now make up 39 percent of all COVID-19 fatalities in the state. And the 5,248 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities reported this week reflects a 7 percent increase from the end of the previous week.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control also said it plans to continue increasing testing opportunities throughout the Palmetto State. As of Wednesday, 117 mobile sites were scheduled to roam South Carolina through September, and 224 permanent testing sites remain in place, swabbing people who may have been exposed or who report symptoms.

For a list of testing sites, go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

With continued community spread and increased testing, authorities expect to log 101,276 cases by week's end.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,175

Total number of cases in S.C.: 94,837, plus 635 probable cases

Number of new deaths reported: 45

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 1,819, plus 75 probable deaths

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,469

Percent of tests that were positive: 20.7 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 804,195

Which areas are hardest hit?

Richland County led the state in new cases, with 156 reported Wednesday. Charleston followed with 117 positive tests and Beaufort counted 112.

What's happening in the tri-county region?

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

In addition to the 117 new Charleston County cases, 53 Berkeley residents tested positive, as did 53 people from Dorchester.

Four Charleston and three Dorchester residents' deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the tri-county area to a total of 273 coronavirus fatalities since the pandemic reached the Palmetto State.

Deaths

Of the 45 deaths confirmed on Wednesday, seven were 35 to 64 years old and 38 were 65 or older. They'd lived in Aiken, Anderson, Bamberg, Beaufort, Calhoun, Charleston, Chesterfield, Colleton, Darlington, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Laurens, Lexington, Marion, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Sumter and York counties.

Authorities are investigating to determine whether five more new deaths — in Anderson, Bamber, Darlington, Greenville and Richland counties — were COVID-19 related.

Hospitalizations

DHEC reported that 1,469 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday. Of these, 363 were in the ICU and 270 were on ventilators.

Long-term care facilities

There have been 5,248 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities: 3,350 residents and 1,898 staff workers, according to DHEC data released Tuesday. That's nearly a 7 percent increase in cases from Friday's report.

So far, 700 residents have died from the virus, a mortality rate of 21 percent. Twelve workers also have died. Together, they account for about 39 percent of deaths in the state, the data show.

One nursing home, Sandpiper Rehab/Nursing, a residential care facility in Mount Pleasant, has had 26 deaths from COVID-19. Lexington Medical Center Extended Care has had 24 deaths.

The virus has been found in 320 facilities.

What do experts say?

Officials continue to urge basic precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick.